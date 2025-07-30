It’s August This Weekend! Here’s What’s Going On In The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a blink of an eye, we’re all entering the month of August! This weekend, there are various markets and music gigs to check out as well as some fun and exciting things for the more athletic peeps.

Champagne Pairing Dinner | 1 August | The Exchange TRX | 7.30pm | Ticketed event

Image: Hokkaido Table TRX

Chef Edwin at Hokkaido Table prepares an exclusive dinner experience featuring a seasonal tasting menu paired with the bold vibrance of Piper-Heidsieck and the layered elegance of Charles Heidsieck Champagne. Seats are limited so remember to book yours here. For non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Pasar Gadis Berkain Sarong | 1-3 August | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Find cute fits, including kebaya and sarongs, at Pasar Gadis this weekend. Come dressed up with your girl gang too.

Wednesday Season 2 Activation | 1-17 August | Sunway Pyramid | Free public event

In honour of Wednesday Season 2, there’s a Wednesday-inspired activation at Sunway Pyramid from 1 to 17 August. Not much is revealed yet so stay tuned to TRP and Netflix Malaysia’s social media platforms.

READ MORE: Wednesday Season 2 Cast Gushes About Ireland, Costumes, & Bringing Beloved Characters To Life

Kode Klash | 2 August | REXKL | 6pm til late | Ticketed event

Kode Klash is an immersive, site-specific Audio Visual experience by KUANTUM. For this, REXKL is transformed into a post-industrial playground where memory and technology converge. What does this mean? Expect AI culture, glitch art, and live programming with music.

St Kylo’s Send-Off | 2 August | Jaotim | 9.30pm til late | FREE ENTRY

Image: Jaotim

It’s Jameson Distilled Sounds send-off party before singer Saint Kylo touches down in Ireland to meet Anderson .Paak. Expect original Saint Kylo tracks and reimagined bangers from Anderson .Paak. There’ll be cocktails too enjoy throughout the special evening and entry is free!

Relove x Kloset Kain | 2-3 August | Semua House | 10am-10pm | Free public event

Here you can browse for beautiful thrift finds to update your closet and do so while enjoying great live DJ sets. Make it a shopping day with your besties.

Fashion Discovery Workshop | 3 August | The School, Jaya One | 10am-12pm | Free public event

Ever wished you learned sewing from your mum or in school? The International Sewing School holds a Fashion Discovery Workshop every Sunday for everyone who’s interested about sewing and making their own clothes. Held in an open house format, participants learn how to operate a sewing machine, learn basic mending and repair techniques, and more. The workshop is free and open to the public. No bookings are required so you can just waltz in and chat with the trainers to get started.

Supergulp x Runner’s High | 3 August | The Campus Ampang | 7am-9am | FREE ENTRY

Whoever keeps going on and on about the runner’s high can find it again at Supergulp x Runner’s High 5km community run this Sunday. The run ends with a live DJ set by Coffee Boy Records so there’ll be refreshing and tasty beverages going around too. Entry is free but registration is needed which can be done by filling the Google Form here.

Nuances World Series | 3 August | Skydeck, Bloomsvale Shopping Gallery | 4pm | Ticketed event

Nuances World Series by Global Flow Cycling and Ride The World debuts in Asia with eight high-energy spin classes led by top instructors from Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia. On 3 August, the rooftop festival unite spin instructors, fitness enthusiasts, and lifestyle seekers from across the globe with music, lifestyle pop-ups, and delicious food. Remember to book your spot here.

