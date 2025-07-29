Zoo Negara Heard You! KeeperKu Programme May Soon Be Open To Adult Volunteers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There’s great news for working adults who are interested in Zoo Negara’s KeeperKu Programme.

In an Instagram post, the zoo said it heard your wishes and is planning to allow adult volunteers to help out with day-to-day zoo responsibilities.

Details are not confirmed yet so eager participants are asked to stay tuned to the zoo’s social media for the big reveal.

The news have already gotten interested individuals excited and anxiously waiting for updates.

The KeeperKu Programme is usually open for students aged 16 and above in schools, colleges, and universities but not for adults.

Under this programme, volunteers get to work alongside animals on Wildlife Husbandry & Enrichment as well as assist zoo staff in other departments such as Education, Public Relations, Customer Service, Veterinary Hospital, and Park & Gardens.

TLDR: This includes cleaning animal enclosures and feeding them. It’s honest hard work but it’s worth it and can be a fun experience for animal lovers.

According to Zoo Negara’s website, the programme runs a half-day schedule every Thursday until Sunday from 8am to 12.30pm. Volunteers should arrive at 7.30am at the zoo for the safety briefing.

