King Seiko’s VANAC Is Back From The ’70s & Continues To Rule

In the world of watches, some names are instantly recognisable. And among collectors, one that often earns quiet nods of approval is definitely King Seiko.

Celebrated for its clean lines, precision engineering, and refined styling, King Seiko redefined what Japanese watchmaking could be in the 1960s and ’70s.

These watches weren’t just functional, they were aspirational, built to last, and undeniably stylish.

But just like flared pants and shag carpets, even the most iconic trends have their era. And in 1975, Seiko quietly shelved the King Seiko line.

But Collectors Kept the Sovereign Alive

Even after its discontinuation, the love for King Seiko never faded. Hardcore fans—some jokingly calling themselves “addicts”—kept hunting down vintage pieces, willing to pay a premium for that perfect specimen.

The demand remained strong, never truly disappearing for around 50 years. Then in 2022, Seiko finally responded by reviving the King Seiko name with a modern mechanical collection that balanced heritage and innovation.

The lineup was dubbed “The Newest Classic” and stayed true to its design DNA, but updated for today’s watch lovers.

A Bold Blast from the Past: Meet the VANAC

Among King Seiko’s many designs, one that stood out for its edge is the VANAC collection.

Introduced in the 1970s, it was flashier than its siblings, with sharp case lines, bold dials, and a look that demanded attention.

But here’s the fun part… Supposedly, no one at Seiko seems to remember what “VANAC” actually stood for.

So for the 2025 relaunch, they gave it a new meaning entirely: Vibrant. Active. Novel. Alternative. Comfortable.

The VANAC Returns with a Love Letter to Tokyo’s Skyline

The new VANAC is inspired by the Tokyo cityscape.

Its dial design features a horizontal stripe texture that creates a sense of depth and movement, shifting with the light like sunlight catching on glass buildings across the iconic metropolis’ skylight.

At 12 o’clock, a raised “V” motif echoes the VANAC name, mirrored again on the seconds-hand counterweight. It’s a clever touch that gives the dial personality without overcomplicating the design.

Inside, the VANAC runs on the Calibre 8L45, a robust mechanical movement offering an accuracy of +10 to -5 seconds per day and a 72-hour power reserve.

Featuring a box-shaped sapphire crystal and 100m of water resistance, this timepiece is designed for both style and everyday performance.

Three Colours, Three Vibes

The new VANAC comes in three dial variants:

Twilight Purple SLA083: Deep and rich colours evoking the golden hour glow over the city

Midnight Navy SLA085: Sophisticated and versatile, with an edge of formality

Sunrise Silver SLA087: Crisp and clean, like the first light of dawn

Collectors, Take Note — Two Must-Have Editions

Seiko also introduced two standout models for collectors:

Limited Edition “Sunrise Gold” SLA089

Based on the silver dial but finished with a golden sunburst dial, gold-tone indices, and a special gold-accented King Seiko logo on the case back. Limited to 700 pieces worldwide, available July 2025 at selected boutiques and retailers.

Boutique Exclusive “Ice Blue” SLA091

A fresh, light blue dial that pays tribute to clear Tokyo skies. It’s not exactly limited, but only available at Seiko Boutiques starting July 2025.

So, even if the original meaning of “VANAC” is lost to time, the watch’s legacy continues refreshed, refined, and still unforgettable.

Drop by the Seiko Boutique at The Exchange TRX or Mid Valley KL to explore the collection — or click HERE to find out more.

