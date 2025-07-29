BJAK 8.8 Giveaway Offers Over RM500,000 Prizes For Insurance Renewal

PUBLISHED FOR BJAK

OK, tell us if this sounds familiar… You’re sitting at a traffic light, minding your own business, when your eyes wander up to that little square sticker on your windshield.

“Hmm… expires… AUGUST? Wait. AUGUST?! THIS AUGUST?!”

Alamak! Cue internal screaming and frantic Googling for insurance quotes and JPJ office hours. 😰

But hey, calm down! Before you rush off to sort it out, here’s some good news!

This year, signing up for a free car insurance quote could actually win you a brand-new BYD Seal (yes, that sleek electric car everyone’s been eyeing), all thanks to BJAK’s Mega 8.8 Giveaway!

No Pantun, No Postings, No Problem!

There’s no contest drama here. No complicated steps. No uploading selfies or crafting slogans. Just sign up for a car insurance quote at www.bjak.com, and you’re automatically in the running.

Over RM500,000 in Prizes Up for Grabs!

BJAK’s 8.8 campaign is giving away over RM500,000 worth of prizes, including:

Grand Prize: A brand-new BYD Seal EV

Premium home appliances & tech gadgets

Tickets to movie screening, theme park & K-pop concert

But Wait, 8.8 Gets Even Better!

Guess what? For one day only (that’s 8 August, obviously), BJAK is also throwing in some instant bonuses when you renew your car insurance with ‘em:

Free Road Tax Delivery

Free VIP Rescue Plan (included Unlimited Towing & Extended Warranty worth RM300++)

How to Join (It’s Literally Super Easy)

Head to BJAK’s website Sign up for a car insurance quote Pick your prize of choice You’re in! No further steps, no drama.

Pro Tip: The more sign-ups, the higher your chances of winning. So go ahead and cover your partners’, parents’, siblings’, scandals’ 😏… Everyone’s car can count!

Grand Prize Reveal Goes LIVE with Scha & Awal

Of course, BJAK isn’t just giving away a car quietly lah. They’re bringing in celeb couple Scha Alyahya and Awal Ashaari to turn up the hype with a LIVE grand prize reveal:

Date: 8 August 2025

Time: 9 pm

Where: BJAK’s Facebook, TikTok & YouTube

Don’t miss it! Your name might just pop up as the lucky new BYD Seal owner!

So, what are you waiting for? Your car insurance needs renewing anyway, so might as well sign up for an insurance quote and win a car while you’re at it!

Join the BJAK 8.8 Mega Giveaway now at www.bjak.com.

Campaign ends: 8 August 2025, 8 pm.

