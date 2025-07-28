The Forbes Five-Star Secret That’s Closer Than You Think

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the rarified world of luxury hospitality, where Forbes Travel Guide’s five-star rating remains as elusive as it is coveted, consistency is perhaps the ultimate luxury.

This year marks the ninth consecutive time that Solaire Resort Entertainment City has earned this distinction—a feat that places the Manila property in select company among the world’s truly exceptional destinations.

The numbers tell only part of the story. Sprawling across 8.3 hectares mere kilometres from Manila’s storied districts, Solaire occupies that sweet spot of accessibility without compromise—close enough to the city’s pulse, yet removed enough to offer genuine escape.

For the discerning traveller, particularly those from neighbouring Malaysia, it represents something increasingly rare: world-class luxury without the ordeal of transcontinental flight schedules.

The Sky Tower’s rooms and suites range from 65 to 395 square meters—dimensions that speak to a different philosophy of hospitality, one where space itself becomes a luxury amenity.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame Manila Bay’s legendary sunsets, while the 72-meter outdoor pool stretches like a liquid horizon beneath the tropical sky.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to receive this 5-Star Excellence Award as it reflects the team’s effort, passion, and dedication in providing the highest standard of hospitality to our guests,” notes Gregory Hawkins, acting Chief Operating Officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, in a press statement that characterises truly confident luxury.

The Sky Tower lobby at Solaire Resort features a luxurious and modern design, providing a welcoming atmosphere for guests. (Pix: Solaire)

The Choreography of Choice

Nineteen restaurants and bars might seem excessive until one considers the choreography required to maintain genuine variety without sacrificing quality.

The triumvirate of signature establishments—Finestra Italian Steakhouse, Yakumi, and Red Lantern—anchors a culinary program that manages to feel both comprehensive and curated.

Red Lantern at Solaire Resort offers a delightful array of traditional Chinese dishes that captivate with their rich flavours and textures. (Pix: Solaire)

Its wine program, featuring 685 labels, alone suggests the kind of depth that separates serious hospitality from mere accommodation.

The Theatre at Solaire, with its 1,740 seats and Broadway-calibre productions, represents something more ambitious than hotel entertainment—it’s cultural infrastructure that has attracted Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning performances.

For Malaysian visitors accustomed to Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant arts scene, this represents the kind of authentic cultural programming that elevates a resort beyond mere luxury accommodation into genuine destination status.

The Theatre at Solaire offers a contemporary setting for theatrical performances, making it a notable destination for entertainment in Manila. (Pix: Solaire)

Luxury Retail and Recreation

Behind the marble and mahogany lies a USD 1.2 billion investment—RM5.065 billion in Malaysian terms—that manifests in details both grand and granular.

The pillar-less grand ballroom, Metro Manila’s largest at 1,000 seats, speaks to the engineering ambition required for true luxury.

The Shoppes at Solaire, with its roster of Rolex, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Polo Ralph Lauren, acknowledges that luxury travellers expect luxury retail.

Even a shooting range finds its place in this carefully orchestrated ecosystem of indulgence.

The Sky Range Shooting Club offers Malaysian visitors a unique recreational experience rarely found in regional luxury resorts—and for many, their first opportunity to handle real firearms in a controlled, professional environment.

The club features a comprehensive selection, including handguns, rifles, and shotguns, with expert instruction available for those discovering this sport for the first time

The Shoppes at Solaire Resort offers a luxurious shopping experience featuring prestigious international brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Dior. (Pix: Solaire)

The Persistence of Standards

“We celebrate this recognition together with our 12th anniversary. We remain committed to setting new standards in luxury hospitality,” says David Batchelor, Senior Vice President for Resort Operations.

It’s the kind of statement that could easily ring hollow, were it not backed by nearly a decade of consistent recognition from Forbes.

As the flagship property of publicly-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and the inaugural resort in the government-sponsored Entertainment City development, Solaire carries the weight of expectation that comes with being first.

Nine years later, it continues to justify that early confidence—a reminder that for Malaysian travellers seeking Forbes-calibre luxury without the traditional barriers of distance, cost, or complexity, sometimes the best-kept secrets hide in plain sight, just three hours flight away.

South Korean singer PSY has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Solaire Resort. (Video: Solaire)

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.