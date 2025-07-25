TikTok Shop Records Over 100 Million Product Searches Daily In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s trusted e-commerce platform, TikTok Shop, revealed today that it recorded a strong trend of over 100 million general product searches daily by local online shoppers. The milestone was shared at its largest industry engagement event of the year, TikTok Shop Summit.

TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, shared: “As consumer confidence deepened, we have observed a growing trend of shoppers using TikTok Shop for both discovery and deliberate shopping. Our full funnel e-commerce ecosystem is uniquely positioned to help creators and businesses of all sizes, especially local MSMEs and homegrown brands, connect with a nationwide community through Shoppertainment at scale. We remain committed to accelerating Malaysia’s digital economic growth by fostering an inclusive ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs with accessible solutions.”

Fostering an Inclusive Ecosystem Through Accessible Solutions

At the TikTok Shop Summit, thousands of local businesses, creators, and ecosystem partners came together to learn, collaborate, and pioneer the future of e-commerce in Malaysia.

Attendees gained first-hand insights on optimising growth through the latest solutions introduced by TikTok Shop, including the GMV Max automation tool, Affiliate Creatives for Ads (ACA) feature, Opportunity Center functions, New Arrival Discount promotions, Product Data Synchronisation tool, Affiliate Link feature, and the Star Creator badge.

Accelerating Digital Economic Growth by Elevating Experience

The platform has also elevated the online shopping experience for its community by providing 30-Day Free Returns on TikTok Shop Mall, offering more flexible payment options via TikTok PayLater, and piloting Next-Day Delivery for select locations in Klang Valley, Johor, and Penang. Since introducing TikTok PayLater in Malaysia, sellers have been able to provide more accessible products responsibly for approved customers, through personalised spending limits and robust affordability assessments.

TikTok Shop’s holistic efforts to strengthen its ecosystem to support shoppers, sellers, and creators have resulted in consistent upward momentum for the local e commerce industry. This can be seen with the over 140% year-on-year (YoY) sales uplift during the recent 6.6 Sale in June, over 100% YoY sales uplift across the Ramadan and Raya festivities in March, as well as over 90% YoY sales uplift during the CNY Huat Sale in January, on TikTok Shop in Malaysia.

Gearing Up For What’s Next

Local businesses are encouraged to leverage the vast tools and resources offered by TikTok Shop, alongside the learnings from TikTok Shop Summit to create and capture shoppable moments, especially in the coming year-end mega sales season Malaysian online shoppers can look forward to 2x more platform discount vouchers from TikTok Shop this year-end, whereas brands on TikTok Shop Mall will also enjoy 2x more platform support in the second half of 2025.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs, and homegrown brands aiming to turbocharge their business growth can register at TikTok Shop Seller Center and explore the step-by-step tutorials at TikTok Shop Academy.

