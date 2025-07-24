So Classy It Hurts! Seiko’s Presage Classics Series Is Quiet Luxury With A Japanese Soul

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When most people think of art, they probably picture intricate carvings in museums or delicate ceramics behind glass, not something you’d actually wear on your wrist.

But Seiko’s Presage Classic Series flips that idea on its head. Instead of admiring traditional Japanese craft from afar, why not carry it with you?

(Credit: freepik)

Designed for both men and ladies, the Presage Classic Series is Seiko’s love letter to Japanese craftsmanship. These watches don’t just look inspired by art, they are art!

Made using time-honoured techniques like Arita porcelain and Urushi lacquer. The result? A sleek, wearable design that turns heritage into something you don’t just admire but carry with effortless style.

SPB497: Arita Porcelain, Reimagined

Let’s start with the SPB497. It features a dial made of unglazed Arita porcelain (yes, real porcelain) with a soft matte finish that feels refined.

Arita porcelain has been around since the 1600s, from a little town in Kyushu, Japan. It was Japan’s first-ever ceramic porcelain product, and over time, its signature stylistic expression made its way around the world.

Sounds familiar, right? That same aesthetic shows up in our own Peranakan and Baba-Nyonya porcelain, too (think of those nice pinggan mangkuk sets in your grandma’s cabinet).

(Credit: freepik)

What makes this watch special is the raised rhombus pattern on the dial, a symbol of good health and prosperity. Combined with warm gold hands and indexes, it’s got an understated, classy vibe that feels timeless.

And don’t worry, this thing is far from fragile (this isn’t your average teacup, lah!). The porcelain is a custom blend that’s four times tougher than regular ceramic, fired and finished by artisans who’ve been doing this for generations.

Only 1,200 pieces of the Seiko Presage Classic Series Arita Limited Edition SPB497 exist, so if you manage to get one, just know it’s something rare. And really, really cool.

SPB499J1: Urushi Lacquer, With an Edge

Prefer something bold and classy? The Seiko Presage Classic Series in Urushi Black, or SPB499J1, might be more your style. This one’s all about Urushi lacquer, a natural tree sap that’s been used in Japan for over 9,000 years.

Traditionally, it’s found on beautiful old furniture, soup bowls, and statues of deities. It’s kind of like the lacquer used in traditional Malaysian wood carvings, where the shine isn’t just for show, but also for protection.

(Credit: freepik)

But here, it’s layered (by hand, OK!) onto the dial until it becomes this smooth, jet-black surface that catches the light like nothing else.

The design draws inspiration from Seiko’s first-ever pocket watch, introduced in 1895, complete with gold Roman numerals, a clean rail-track chapter ring, and a glossy finish that exudes effortless elegance.

Underneath it all, you’ve got Seiko’s trusty 6R5H automatic movement, a 3-day power reserve, a 24-hour subdial, and a slim case with a scratch-resistant coating.

Oh, and similar to the SPB497, its leather strap is sustainably sourced and certified by the Leather Working Group, so it’s kinder to the planet, too.

Something Worth Wearing

With the Presage Classic Series, Seiko gives you more than just a watch. You get real, living craft where centuries of skill and culture, wrapped up in a beautiful, wearable package.

The SPB497 and SPB499J1 will be available starting July 2025 at Seiko Boutiques and select retailers worldwide.

