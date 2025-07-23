The Fantastic Four: First Steps Captures The Spirit Of Wonder, Ambition, & Hope For The Future [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Fantastic Four is comprised of four individuals who went to space and came back totally changed. After their trip to space, Dr Reed Richards/ Mr Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Johnny Storm/Human Torch became a superpowered superhero group.

Despite their changed lives, the four keep their humanity right front and center, emphasising on being people first and only becoming superheroes when they have to be. They’re known as Marvel’s First Family for a reason.

In The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby star as Reed Richards and Sue Storm while Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn play Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm respectively.

(L-R): Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Credit: Marvel

What I liked

The previous Fantastic Four adaptations (2005 onwards) didn’t leave much of an impression on me because the stories and characters were forgettable.

I voiced my hesitation to friends when I saw the first look pictures and poster for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. I wasn’t sold on the whole cast, especially Pedro Pascal as Dr Reed Richards. Love that man but I couldn’t visualise him as Reed Richards, the smartest man in the universe!

So, what do I think of this new version? I’m happy to report that I like it a lot. Pascal sold me right away as Reed Richards when he first appeared on screen, a testament to his range as an actor.

(L-R) Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. Credit: Marvel

The visuals immediately hooks you in and makes you want to know more about their world. Like why are they dressed retro but they’re living in a futuristic world? It’s a fantastic fictional combo for world set up and the makeup and fashion department needs a round of applause as well.

I liked the way their origin story was succinctly told so the audience are quickly familiarised with the Fantastic Four family and how they came to be. It was a nice touch to introduce a slew of villains in passing as it gives everyone a general idea of the city the characters are living in.

(L-R) Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and H.E.R.B.I.E. Credit: Marvel.

Just like every other superhero, they were faced with a great dilemma: Will you sacrifice one to save many?

And for the first time, Richards had no idea what to do. It was an unsolvable equation staring at his face and the heavy responsibility weighs on him while the world looks to him for an answer.

This looming problem quickly made the world’s favourite family into the most hated one. As the audience, we could understand why both sides feel that way and that there were no best choices without risks. We could also see how spoiled the citizens were because everything has gone well for them up to that point.

Credit: Marvel

For those who are familiar with Reed Richards’ character in the comics, you might be able to catch a glimpse of how “villainous” he could be when it came down to it. That’s probably the cons of being the smartest and going into tunnel vision.

I don’t have anything much to pick apart in the film because it is after all the first film and more characters can be explored later.

If anything, the tension in the movie seems to be resolved quickly, but I also appreciated that it didn’t unnecessarily linger.

(L-R) Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Credit: Marvel.

Should you skip or watch?

Overall, it’s a good and enjoyable story about the Fantastic Four family. This is a no-homework-needed movie so you don’t need to study the comics or previous Marvel installations to get the story.

It’s also not heavy or dreary like some superhero films and shows. There are two end credit scenes which are relevant and not throwaways. I think some fans will be excited with the final end credit scene.

Similar to the 1960s inspired the original Fantastic Four, The Fantastic Four: First Steps captures that same spirit of wonder, ambition and hope for the future.

You can catch The Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas nationwide on 24 July 2025.

(L-R) Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Ada Scott as Franklin Richards and Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Credit: Marvel

