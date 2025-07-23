July Happenings: Enjoy Car Culture, Coffee, Music, & Laughs This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Time passes fast so better plan your weekend right. This weekend, there are happenings and gatherings for music lovers, coffee enthusiasts, automotive geeks, shopping queens, and anyone who’s looking for a good laugh.

A Night At Terrasse | 25 July | Fono KL | 5pm onwards | Free public event

Start the weekend with a musical journey at Fono KL’s A Night At Terrasse. Expect future jazz, neo soul, hip hop, and jazzy boom all night long. Entry is free, just bring good vibes and good crowd.

The Kopi Geng Intake 2025 | 25-27 July | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Kopi Geng Intake 2025 is perfect for coffee lovers. They can smell it, savour it, and drink their favourite java all day long. Just remember to hydrate yourselves with lots of water too. Other entertainment include performances, dances, and a drum circle.

Kenangan Luka Book Launch | 26 July | Muzium Telekom | 10am-12.30pm | Free public event

Join Gerakbudaya for the book launch of Kenangan Luka, the Bahasa Melayu translation of Sybil Kathigasu’s searing memoir of life under the Japanese occupation in 1940s Malaya, No Dram of Mercy. The event is open to the public but needs registration here.

There’s also a movie screening of Apa Dosaku: The Sybil Kathigasu Story on the same day from 2pm to 4pm. Elaine Daly (the grandniece of Sybil Kathigasu) plays Sybil Kathigasu. Click here for the registration for the movie screening.

Mosaic Coaster Making | 26 July | Topcup KL, GMBB | 1pm-2.30pm, 3.30pm-5pm | RM48/pax

Image: GMBB

Api House is organising a Mosaic Coaster Making workshop at Topcup, GMBB this Saturday. In this workshop, you’ll be decorating your personal wooden coaster one tile at a time. All materials will be provided, including refreshments. Interested? Please contact Jean at +60192238616.

Cool Story Bro | 26 July | Bar Roca, Medan Damansara | 8.30pm | RM40/pax

One Mic Stand presents Cool Story Bro, an experimental comedy show featuring six comedians. Hosted by The Segambut Boys (Prakash Daniel and Farid Azmeir), the show line-up includes Brian Tan, Raqib Karim, Mikhail Svrcula, and Reizman Radzlan. Don’t miss the show and remember to book your tickets here.

Global South | 26 July | Vox KL | 9pm onwards | Ticketed event

Image: Jambu Jambu Asia

Jambu Jambu Asia presents Global South curated by Yung Mantra. It’s a perfect event for those looking for new music to enjoy. Get your tickets from Ticket Melon here.

Art of Speed | 26 & 27 July | MAEPS Serdang | 10am-7pm | Ticketed event

The 14th Annual Art of Speed 2025 returns to MAEPS Serdang with exciting custom cars, performances, and activities for automotive enthusiasts. The dresscode theme of the iconic Malaysian car culture event is Back to College. Remember to get your tickets here. We’ll be there!

Bazaar Bustle x Kloset Ka.In Bazaar | 26-27 July | Semua House | 10am-8pm | Free public event

It’s another round of weekend shopping at Semua House. Here, guests get to browse and buy all things fashionable and for home living such as nail art, jewellery, photo magnets, clothes, and more, including food. Of course, there’ll be delicious food and drinks to keep the tummy happy.

Himpunan Turun Anwar | 26 July | Various locations | 2pm | Free lah

For jokes, or not, PAS is holding a Turun Anwar rally across several locations. You can join if you want to lah.

