BREAKING: “This Isn’t Politics, It’s For The Rakyat” — Datuk MYDIN Declares ‘Election’ Season Open

In what some are calling the most delicious democratic exercise in the country, the rakyat is once again heading to the polls. But this time, it’s not to elect MPs — it’s to choose their favourite brands.

Retail giant MYDIN has launched the MYDIN Election Campaign 2025 (Kempen Pilihan Raya MYDIN 2025), inviting Malaysians to vote with their wallets and unlock unbeatable savings.

With the rallying cry “Pilihan Rakyat, Harga Rakyat” (People’s Choice, People’s Price), the campaign promises RM6.8 million in “development funds” in the form of vouchers, discounts, and cashback to “voters” who fulfil their civic duty (by shopping, of course).

“This isn’t politics — this is for the rakyat,” declared MYDIN Managing Director and appointed election chairman, Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin, to cheers from shoppers supporters at the campaign’s launch in MYDIN Subang Jaya, on Tuesday.

He added that this out-of-the-box campaign is meant to help ease the rakyat’s financial burden by providing extra value to consumers at a time when the cost of living continues to rise.

Welcome to the Aisle-lection

MYDIN’s version of a “constituency” spans 26 Parliamentary seats and 85 DUNs (Daily Use Needs), involving 123 participating brands, each representing categories like snacks, sauces, soaps, and more.

The brand that racks up the most votes will be crowned a “YB” or Yang Berharga (aka, the MVP of the supermarket shelf).

Bargain hunters Political analysts are predicting tight races in swing zones like Parlimen Snek Rakyat and Parlimen Kopi & Teh, and expect intense battlegrounds in Parlimen Kucing and DUN Tisu Dapur.

Campaign Trail Begins

Although the campaign officially kicks off this Thursday, participating “candidates” are already deep in the heat of the race.

Snack coalitions, toiletry blocs, and even the Chicken Nugget Lobby are stepping up their campaigns with “manifestos” promising discounts, bundle deals, and giveaways if they win the elections.

In Parlimen Senyuman, oral care brand Pepsodent is making its case with the slogan “1 Home, 1 Healthy Smile,” promising to keep voters with baby teeth to dentures to give their best grin confidently.

Meanwhile, popular dairy alternative Oatside, contesting in Parlimen Susu, is appealing to all walks of life with: “The choice of baristas, vegan warriors, and kopi kampung lovers. We promise a more oat-amistic future for all.”

What’s In It For The Rakyat?

To reward every “voter” who joins the supermarket showdown, MYDIN is rolling out a lineup of guaranteed benefits, including:

Ganjaran Rakyat — Over RM400,000 in vouchers and cashback for voters on the MYDIN app (Sept 1–16)



Cashback Rakyat — Up to RM300,000 in e-wallet cashback and discounts (July 25–Oct 5)



Rezeki Rakyat — A whopping RM1.68 million in exclusive promotions, contests, and “Cash Out” games for voters using MYDIN Pay

How To Vote (And Win)

The MYDIN Election Campaign 2025 launches on July 24 and runs through October 6, with two key voting phases:

Physical Voting: Shoppers who purchase participating items in-store from July 24 to August 31 will automatically cast a vote for that brand.

Digital Voting: From September 1 to 16, voters can cast their ballots via the MYDIN Rewards app.

Each purchased item counts as one vote. So, the more items you buy, the greater your influence.

Results will be announced on September 18, with MYDIN promising full transparency (and maybe a manual recount if needed, just in case there’s a blackout 😋).

In his role as election chairman, Datuk Ameer stressed that while he will remain impartial in the process, he encourages Malaysians to support local brands and MSMEs that are contesting.

As he wrapped up the launch, he ended with lines that felt a little too familiar, and pledged to help Malaysians in whatever way the retailer could.

Janji ditepati! — Apa lagi rakyat mau? Datuk MYDIN.

Surprisingly, when asked if he’d actually consider a real political career, the MYDIN boss simply laughed, “Have to laugh like a politician,” before pointing at his wife, “Maybe not — we have to ask the datin. Not for the time being.”

For more details on the MYDIN Election Campaign 2025, check out MYDIN’s official website or social media channels. You can also download the MYDIN Rewards app for the full scoop, exclusive offers, and voter-worthy perks.

Let the buy-election begin!

