Still Ticking, Still Diving: Seiko’s Diver Hits The Big 6-0

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

You know, 60 years is a lifetime… and quite a milestone.

Back in 1965, the world was changing fast. Malaysia was heading into a decade of independence. The first commercial satellite had just gone into orbit. The Beatles were rewriting the music scene, miniskirts were flipping fashion on its head.

And in Japan, something quieter but just as revolutionary was rising to the surface.

(Credit: tawatchai07/freepik)

That year, Seiko introduced Japan’s first professional diver’s watch built for one purpose: survival. Because, when you’re deep underwater, a watch isn’t just for telling the time. It tells you when to surface. When to breathe. When to live.

The original,1965 and 1968 diver’s watches, the 62MAS. Complete with automatic mechanical movement and 150m water resistance.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Seiko’s Prospex line is marking its 60th anniversary not just by looking back at its deep-sea legacy, but by diving headfirst into the future.

The Letter That Changed Everything

Seiko’s longstanding legacy in the seas, believe it or not, started with a simple letter.

As the story goes, a diver from Hiroshima wrote to Seiko, saying that most watches just couldn’t survive a saturation dive—a kind of deep-sea mission where divers live in pressurised environments for days or weeks.

See, helium gas would slip past the seals, build up inside the watch case, and eventually blow the glass clean off. Which, you know, is not great when you’re hundreds of metres underwater.

(Credit: freepik)

Now, Seiko didn’t just ignore him. They did what few brands would: they listened and then they went to work.

After years of research, they unveiled the world’s first 600m professional diver’s watch with a titanium case. It was lighter, stronger, smarter. A watch that didn’t just handle the pressure, it mastered it.

A Legacy Forged in the Deep

Now, Seiko’s dive watches didn’t just tell the time, they defied it. They went places. Cold, high, and impossibly deep places.

In 1966, their first diver’s watch joined four Antarctic expeditions. By 1970, one was strapped to the wrist of the first Japanese climber to summit Everest.

(Credit: rawpixel.com/freepik)

In 1983, Seiko watches dove with Japan’s Shinkai 2000 submersible to depths of 1,062 metres, far beyond their official 600m rating.

Then in 2015, Seiko’s 1,000m saturation divers were sent on a mission with Kaiko 7000 II, a remote submersible, where they hit over 3,000 metres deep, and the watches still kept ticking.

(Credit: Seiko Prospex – Marinemaster 1000m Depth testing 2015/YouTube)

Now Surfacing: The 2025 Marinemaster SLA081

To celebrate 60 years of conquering the deep, Seiko’s diving back in… literally.

Their Prospex line (short for Professional Specifications) is going back to its roots with the release of the Seiko Prospex Marinemaster Professional, SLA081.

Now, this watch isn’t meant to be just a tribute piece. It’s a modern masterpiece made to be worn in style.

Inside you’ll find the Calibre 8L45, a premium mechanical movement with 72 hours of power reserve and elite-level accuracy. Its components are made from Spron—a proprietary Seiko alloy that resists breakage, corrosion, and wear.

Outside, a one-piece titanium case rated to 600m, built tough without needing a helium escape valve, thanks to Seiko’s unique L-shaped gasket. It’s a quiet flex referencing their game-changing 1975 model, complete with the word “PROFESSIONAL” inscribed on the dial.

The dial itself is a rich, ocean-deep gradient of blue, inspired by shinkai, the Japanese word for “deep sea.” And it’s finished with glossy textures and raised, wavy markers, making it a dashing looker.

And if you want one, you’ll have to move fast. Only 600 pieces will be made, launching in July 2025. One of them is already headed to the Arctic on JAMSTEC’s (Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology) latest research mission.

Vintage Spirit, Modern Masterpieces

Also joining the 60th anniversary lineup are two more limited editions, each drawing from different moments in Seiko’s diving history.

First up, the SPB511, Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver’s Watch. A tribute to the 1965 original.

It comes with a clean silver dial, modern Calibre 6R55 movement, and a 72-hour power reserve. Its 300m water resistance is a nod to how far we’ve come since the original’s 150m rating.

Then there’s the Seiko Prospex 1968 Heritage Diver’s GMT Watch, SPB509. Inspired by its bold predecessor.

This one adds a GMT complication, powered by Calibre 6R54, with an independently adjustable 24-hour hand that’s perfect for those tracking multiple time zones. The blue dial, with its wave motif, pays homage to the signature Prospex feel.

Both models are limited to 6,000 pieces each and feature upgraded bracelets with adjustable clasps that can be tweaked on the go.

60 Years, Still Making Waves

The world has changed a lot since 1965. But Seiko’s core values of precision, resilience, and purpose have stayed remarkably consistent. Because some things don’t get old. They just get better.

Dive deeper into the collection here:

SLA081

SPB511

SPB509

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.