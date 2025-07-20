The Penang Architect Who Swapped UK Blueprints For Malaysian Bartops

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jude Yee never thought she’d be standing in Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, holding a trophy for Malaysia’s best cocktail.

Eight years ago, the 30-year-old Penang native was studying architecture, dreaming of community-based projects that could change neighbourhoods.

Today, she’s representing Malaysia at the Bols Cocktail Battle Grand Finals in Amsterdam this September – and she couldn’t be happier about the detour her life took.

“I don’t feel like I wasted my architecture degree,” Yee told TRP, reflecting on her unconventional career path.

The type of architecture I studied in the UK was community-based. I wasn’t keen on commercial architecture anyway.

It was during a summer job at a bar in the UK that everything clicked. What started as temporary work to pay the bills became a passion that would reshape her entire future.

Now working at NEO near KLCC, Yee has just claimed her first major bartending competition win with a cocktail that perfectly captures her artistic sensibilities.

The Winning Formula: “You Make Me Feel Mighty Blue”

Her championship drink draws inspiration from an unexpected source – Sylvester’s disco anthem.

The name alone hints at the creative thinking that sets Yee apart in Malaysia’s competitive bartending scene.

One of the competition criteria was to get something from the disco era, Yee explains.

The song by Sylvester reflects the freedom of that era – how singers expressed themselves in new ways, very androgynous, with different projections towards fashion and lifestyle. I wanted to reflect that in the cocktail itself – the balance between masculinity and femininity.

The drink itself is a technical marvel wrapped in nostalgic storytelling.

Yee fat-washes Bols Genever with coconut oil using a precise 1:5 ratio, a process that manipulates both flavour and aroma. The result? A spirit that leans tropical with coconut notes while maintaining the malty, apricot character of traditional genever.

It’s basically like blending coconut rum with blended whisky, she describes in bartender’s shorthand, though the actual process is far more complex.

From Shots to Sophistication

Yee’s relationship with Bols goes back to her bartending origins.

Her first gig was at a shots bar in 2018, where she served drinks with names like “Alien Brain Haemorrhage” – colourful concoctions built around Bols Blue Curacao, Bols Peach, Baileys, and Bols Grenadine.

That was my introduction to bartending. Those were our bestsellers back then, so I’m quite familiar with Bols products.

The contrast between those early days and her current sophisticated approach shows just how far she’s travelled.

These days, when she’s not crafting competition-winning cocktails, Yee’s personal favourites lean classic: gin and tonic, old fashioned, and what she describes as a “really extra dirty, filthy martini.”

The Road to Amsterdam

Winning the Malaysian finals means Yee will represent her country on the international stage – a prospect that still feels surreal for someone who stumbled into bartending almost by accident.

It’s my first time winning a bartending competition. Now I’m looking forward to representing Malaysia in the grand finals in Amsterdam.

For an industry often dominated by flashy personalities and Instagram-worthy presentations, Yee represents something different.

This thoughtful craftsperson approaches each drink like an architectural project, considering structure, balance, and the story each element tells.

Her journey from drafting tables to cocktail shakers proves that sometimes the most rewarding careers are the ones we never see coming.

And if her disco-inspired, gender-fluid, fat-washed genever cocktail is any indication, Yee is just getting started.

The Bols Cocktail Battle Grand Finals take place in Amsterdam this September, where Yee will compete against winners from around the world.

