Solar Time Celebrates 44th Anniversary With Refurbished Store & Bonia Everbloom Collection

Solar Time celebrated its 44th Anniversary yesterday at its refreshed IOI City Mall outlet.

The celebration, joined by singer Bella Astillah and Muar MP, YB Syed Saddiq, showcased a refreshed brand identity that pays tribute to over four decades of timeless craftsmanship and innovation.

The avant-garde boutique at IOI City Mall provides customers an immersive space to peruse timepieces while knowledgeable sales professionals are on hand to provide personalised service, promising an engaging shopping experience.

At the heart of the shop’s transformation is an evolved Solar Time logo, which now sports a bold, modern typography enhanced with deep shadows to create a striking three-dimensional effect.

A refreshed look at Solar Time IOI City Mall.

Solar Time’s avant-garde boutique.

This interplay of light and depth evokes the image of the sun casting form and energy thus symbolising Solar Time’s enduring pursuit of brilliance. The extended “ST” elements stretch forward like rays of sunlight, embodying the brand’s forward-moving spirit and commitment to timeless elegance.

A central feature of the new visual identity is the “ST” round emblem, representing the sun as a radiant core-marking the rhythm of time itself. Surrounding this emblem, acrylic showcase patterns radiate outward like sunbeams, reflecting light, discovery, and the illuminating journey of every Solar Time creation.

Ribbon-cutting ceremony. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

From left to right: Laura Pang, Sales & Marketing Director of A. D. Time Sdn Bhd; Wilfred Wong, Assistant General Manager of IOI City Mall; Bella Astillah; Junyi Kwan, Business Development Director of A. D. Time Sdn Bhd; YB Syed Saddiq; MB Lim, Executive Business Director of A. D. Time Sdn Bhd; Franscine Low, Group Finance Director of A. D. Time Sdn Bhd.

Bella Astillah and Syed Saddiq wearing Bonia timepieces.

Celebration of Solar Time’s 44th anniversary.

Introducing the Bonia Everbloom Collection

A special edition Bonia timepiece, the Bonia Everbloom, marks Solar Time’s anniversary celebration and the launch of its newly refurbished boutique.

The thoughtful design of Bonia Everbloom is a tribute to grace, growth, and quiet strength needed to ‘’bloom through time.’’

A delicate four-leaf clover at the 4 o’clock position of the watch adds symbolic depth, representing hope, harmony, and rare fortune – a subtle tribute to Solar Time’s enduring legacy over four decades.

The Bonia Everbloom. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

To enhance its commemorative value, the case back is engraved with the inscription ‘’Special Edition Everbloom.’’

The watch’s rose gold-plated tonneau-shaped case, rich wine-red ceramic dial, and matching silicone strap exudes a refined, luxurious aesthetic. The luminous detailing on the Bonia logo and four-leaf clover also ensures visibility even in low light conditions.

The exclusive timepiece, priced at RM498, is available only at selected Solar Time boutiques and on the official online store.

