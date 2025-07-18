[Photos] 10,000 Music Fans Lose Their Minds At Epic EDM Night In Resorts World Awana

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The cool mountain air at Genting Highlands got seriously heated recently when over 10,000 music lovers descended on Resorts World Awana for what’s being called one of Malaysia’s wildest electronic music nights of the year.

Heineken Refresh 2025 wasn’t your typical festival.

This was three years of pent-up energy exploding into one epic finale.

Grammy-winning superstar Zedd led a lineup that had everyone from EDM purists to K-pop stans losing their collective minds.

When K-Pop Meets EDM Magic

The night’s biggest surprise? HYO (yes, that HYO from Girls’ Generation) opens her set with a live choir before dropping into heavy electro beats.

Talk about genre-bending – one minute you’re getting nostalgic feels, the next you’re jumping to bass drops that could wake the dead.

It was insane, said one fan who drove up from KL.

You had people who came for Zedd suddenly discovering they’re into K-pop EDM fusion. That’s the kind of night that changes your Spotify playlist forever.

Democracy on the Decks

However, here’s where things got interesting – the DJs allowed the crowd to choose the music.

Beautiful Mistakes and Blink handed over song selection to the audience in real-time voting.

Want some throwback rock? You got it. Feeling those K-pop vibes? Done.

It’s the kind of interactive experience that makes you feel less like a spectator and more like you’re part of the show.

Because honestly, when was the last time 10,000 people collectively decided what song comes next at a major event?

The Highland Advantage

Forget sweaty indoor venues – this highland setting was pure genius.

Cool mountain air, epic views, and enough space for everyone to dance without elbowing strangers in the ribs.

Plus, when those synchronised fireworks lit up the sky during the climax, it felt less like a concert and more like a full-blown celebration.

The crowd was as diverse as the playlist – young professionals letting loose after a long week, music students studying the craft, and die-hard fans who’d follow their favourite DJs anywhere.

What united them? A shared love for beats that hit different and moments that stick with you long after the last song fades.

More Than Just Another Festival

Three years in, this event has evolved from a simple music festival into something that changes how people discover new sounds.

When you’re surrounded by 10,000 strangers all vibing to the same unexpected genre mashup, you start questioning why you’ve been stuck in the same musical bubble.

The real magic happened in those spontaneous moments – strangers becoming instant dance partners, friends discovering they have completely different music tastes but somehow still moving to the same beat, and everyone leaving with at least three new artists added to their playlists.

For those keeping score: Yes, this was a 21+ event for non-Muslims with all the responsible drinking reminders you’d expect. Because nothing kills a vibe quite like irresponsible choices.

