Over The Last 10 Years, These Tools Helped Small Malaysian Sellers Go Big

From homemade snacks to specialty items and niche online stores, Malaysia’s small sellers are thriving in today’s digital economy – not by chance, but through smart strategies and a clear understanding of what their customers want.

Many started with just a smartphone and an idea. Today, they’re growing sustainable businesses, reaching nationwide markets, and making the most of the platforms and tools available to them.

Here’s what we can learn from some of Malaysia’s most agile homegrown sellers, and how the right moves can turn small beginnings into big wins.

Emilhan Muhammad Faizz

For small businesses, the key isn’t just being online – it’s knowing how to connect. Emilhan, founder of KitaShop Sabah, noticed that his customers spent three times more when he started using Shopee Live. By showcasing products in real time, he built instant trust and turned casual browsers into loyal buyers.

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, Muhammad Faizz Norazman’s keropok lekor business went from local favourite to nationwide hit. With orders now coming in from Selangor and Johor, Faizz proves how online platforms can help traditional businesses reach new markets, with no need for a physical shopfront.

These success stories reflect more than just individual wins – they represent how e-commerce platforms like Shopee are connecting Malaysia’s MSMEs to a nationwide customer base.

Entrepreneurs from secondary towns and rural areas, like Terengganu and Kelantan, now serve buyers in urban centres across Selangor, Penang, and Johor. At the same time, shoppers in big cities get to support and discover authentic, locally made products from all corners of the country. By breaking down geographical barriers, Shopee plays a key role in bridging regional gaps and building a more inclusive, connected digital economy.

Turning Loyalty Into Long-Term Sales

(studioredcup via freepik)

When Shopee Rewards launched in March 2025, it gave buyers more reasons to stick around, and sellers started seeing the impact.

Christina, an independent home-based snack seller, shared that customers weren’t just returning for the product anymore, they were also coming back for the perks. With Gold and Platinum tier shoppers spending more frequently, loyalty is becoming a powerful driver of repeat business.

Whether through live video, special bundles, or reward-driven incentives, successful sellers are showing that building genuine customer relationships pays off in both trust and revenue.

Leveraging the Ecosystem – Not Just the App

(jcomp via freepik)

It’s not just sellers that have grown – the digital tools supporting them have, too. Over the past decade, platforms like Shopee have introduced solutions that make it easier for small businesses to run efficiently:

Nationwide collection points for more affordable delivery.



for more affordable delivery. Fulfilled-by-Shopee (FBS) for faster shipping and stock management.



for faster shipping and stock management. Payment flexibility features that help cover major expenses through manageable instalments.

These tools help sellers streamline operations, serve customers better, and even manage personal finances through their business income. Take Vikkie for example – as a tech company employee and a part-time seller, Shopee’s fixed monthly instalment options make budgeting simpler for her. The predictable payments allow her to plan ahead, avoid overspending, and still set aside money for savings.

Fee Structures That Support New Sellers

(tirachardz via freepik)

There’s often concern about commission and platform fees, but Shopee’s tiered system is designed to support newer and smaller sellers without overwhelming them early on.

Here’s how it works:

Fewer than 100 completed orders/month? No RM0.50 Platform Support Fee.



Less than 120 active days on the platform? No commission or platform fees.



Selling essential goods, such as cooking necessities including oil and sugar? Still fully exempt from fees.

This structure gives small sellers breathing room to grow, while keeping basic items affordable for Malaysian buyers.

Smart Features for Scaling Up

(jcomp via freepik)

Once the basics are in place, Shopee offers more ways for sellers to increase sales and efficiency:

Bundle deals to raise the average basket size.



Minimum purchase settings to encourage larger checkouts.



Campaign tools for visibility during high-traffic events.

Cross-border selling support through programmes like the Shopee International Platform (SIP) and MY-SG Direct, which help connect Malaysian sellers to markets in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, and more.

Whether it’s optimising for local sales or going regional, these features give even the smallest sellers a shot at serious growth. Resources like the Shopee Seller Summit (the most recent held on 10 July 2025) also help sellers stay up to date on platform changes, new features, and broader e-commerce trends.

Treating the Online Store Like a Real Business

(tirachardz via freepik)

Across the board, one thing stands out: successful sellers approach their business with structure and intention.

They time promotions with campaign cycles, track expenses carefully, and make calculated decisions about fulfilment and payment. It’s not just about making sales, it’s about building something that lasts.

As Malaysia’s digital economy continues to evolve, more tools, resources, and support structures are emerging, especially for those ready to take their online business seriously.

