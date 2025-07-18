Guinness Brings Dream Job Hunt To Petaling Jaya’s Gasket Alley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Guinness rolled up to Kedai Minuman Keras Orang Baik (The Good Stuff) in Gasket Alley on Thursday (17 July), transforming it into a classroom for aspiring beer ambassadors.

Their mission? Finding Malaysia’s first Chief Pint Officer (CPO) through what might be the country’s most unusual job application process.

The scene was pretty straightforward – brand reps teaching people how to pour the perfect pint and test it with the “tilt test,” with a Guinness beer mascot adding to the festivities.

You know, that thing where you gently tilt a properly poured Guinness and the foam doesn’t slide around like it’s on ice.

What This Job Actually Is

Don’t get it twisted – this isn’t just a publicity stunt with a fancy title.

Guinness Malaysia wants someone who can genuinely represent their brand and knows their way around a proper pint.

Here’s what the winner gets:

Trip to Dublin (including the Guinness Storehouse tour)

Monthly Guinness supply

VIP event invites

RM100 credit at Arthur’s Storehouse

Birthday celebration worth RM888

Not bad for a beer-related gig.

How You Apply

Forget sending in your resume. Here’s the deal:

Go to participating bars around Malaysia Order a Guinness and check if it passes the tilt test Post it on your Instagram story with #GuinnessTiltMY and tag @GuinnessMY Repeat until you’re in the top 20

The top 20 participants are selected for a program called the Guinness Leadership Programme, which may sound more corporate than it is.

The programme covers what they call the “7Cs of the Perfect Pour” – stuff like cleanliness, coldness, and craft.

Essentially, they’ll teach you everything about pouring Guinness properly and what distinguishes a good pint from a mediocre one.

After the training, there’s a final competition to pick the actual CPO.

Getting Help Along the Way

Guinness is doing these “CPO Open Days” at 25 bars across the country.

If you can’t make it to these events, they suggest practising at home with canned Guinness poured into a clear glass.

The fine print: You need to be non-Muslim, over 21, and the whole thing ends on 31 July. They update the leaderboard every Monday on Instagram.

Look, it’s a marketing campaign.

However, it’s also a legitimate job hunt for someone who will represent Guinness at events and likely handle some social media work.

The training seems realistic enough, and the benefits aren’t too bad.

Beer Skills or Dublin Dreams?

From what we saw at Gasket Alley, people are taking it seriously.

Whether that’s because they genuinely love beer or want a free trip to Dublin is anyone’s guess.

Probably both.

The whole thing turns drinking beer into a skill-based competition, which is either brilliant marketing or the natural evolution of Malaysia’s beer scene.

Maybe it’s both.

