What’s Happening This July Weekend: Pilates, Film Festival, & More

This weekend seems like a fun-packed one with the 8th Malaysia International Film Festival underway, a new music release party, and a water-filled celebration all the way in Johor.

Here are some picks for a fabulous weekend:

Legoland Splash Carnival | Until 3 August | Legoland Malaysia | Ticketed event

Legoland Malaysia’s Splash Carnival promises the wildest, wettest five-week of fun for the whole family. The theme this year is Music Fiesta so expect an exciting lineup of activities and musical performances from Malaysia’s up-and-coming stars. Activities to look forward to include Boat Race, Dunk Fest Fun, Melody Quest, Water Limbo, and Beats on the Beach. Remember to get tickets from Legoland Malaysia’s official website here.

Rizal van Geyzel Live Standup Comedy | 18 July | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm onwards | Ticketed event

Rizal van Geyzel, the co-founder of Crackhouse Comedy Club, is headlining the show this Friday in an intimate setting. Known for his no-holds-barred approach, the audience can expect a hilarious yet thought-provoking show. Tickets cost RM60 for singles while couples (2 pax) cost RM100. Get your tickets from Peatix here before it runs out.

Pingmin Weekend Market | 18-20 July | Pingmin Hub | 5pm-12am | Free public event

This weekend, guests get to enjoy delicious food and drinks and shop for lifestyle goodies like candles, artwork and handicrafts, and clothes. The market is pet-friendly and entry is free.

Flow at The Campus | 19 July | The Campus Ampang | 10.30am | Ticketed event

Join a high-energy mat Pilates session set to live DJ tracks by Coffeeboy Records this Saturday! It’s a strong core-focused class so get ready to leave the class feeling sculpted and chiselled. Remember to bring your own mat. Slots are limited so do get your tickets from The Flow Studio here.

Sip & Indulge Afternoon Tea Party | 19 July | TGV Cinemas | 3pm | Ticketed event

TGV Cinemas is throwing a fun tea party featuring a cake decorating workshop and a strawberry tiramisu workshop. Guests are encouraged to come dressed up according to theme – elegant, fancy, and floral. Interested? Head over to TGV Cinemas official website here to reserve your spot!

KL Heritage Sketch Walk | 19-20 July | GMBB | 10am | Ticketed event

KL Heritage Sketch Walk, led by Gladys Simpson, is a unique, leisurely walking tour through Bukit Bintang. The tour blends storytelling and sketching while participants explore hidden lanes, heritage sites, and vintage charms. The tour also includes a gastronomic journey; sampling curated local bites and drinks in old Kuala Lumpur. Remember to get tickets from Entree Pass here.

Zoe Tan x LOOOP: I Don’t Feel A Thing At All | 19-20 July | 7pm-10pm | Ticketed event

Zoe Tan is releasing her upcoming single “I Don’t Feel A Thing At All” on Friday, 18 July and is celebrating the moment with a two-day takeover of the store, AFTER HOURS, over the weekend. Come enjoy great live music, good food and drinks, and possibly win some sweet gift cards from LOOOP. To register, fill in the Google Form here.

8th MIFFest 2025 | 19-27 July | GSC MyTown & Lalaport | Ticketed event

The 8th Malaysia International Film Festival is back with a diverse range of interesting movies from around the globe. There’ll also be interactive post-screening Q&A sessions and thrilling activities. Tickets cost RM15 per person and can be bought from GSC’s official website here.

