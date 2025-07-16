New Brice Flavour Drops, MINNIE Shows Up — Coincidence? We Think Not!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Okay, so hear us out. What if it’s not just the weather, the food, or the fans that keep bringing MINNIE of the K-pop girl group i-dle back to Malaysia… what if it’s a wholesome, crunchy snack made from brown, red, and black rice?

This past weekend, things got super loud at 1 Utama’s Oval Concourse when ecoBrown’s launched the latest flavour in their Brice Flavoured Wholegrain Rice Puff snack line, Himalayan Salt.

To mark the occasion, they brought in none other than MINNIE herself, turning a product launch into a full-blown fan gathering.

Crowds queued from as early as 7am, waving lightsticks, holding handmade banners (some even in Thai and Korean), and chanting her name across four levels of the mall.

MINNIE, clearly moved by the love, said, “I’m so surprised… some fans even came straight from the airport to here! I really appreciate your love.” She opened the event with a cheerful, “Saya sayang semua! Ayang angat!” and the crowd just melted.

Brice X MINNIE: A Match Made in Snack Heaven

If you’ve been anywhere near the healthy snack aisle lately, you’ve probably seen Brice — the guilt-free, baked rice snack that’s won over taste buds with flavours like Spicy Cheese, Seaweed, and Truffle.

Now, Himalayan Salt joins the lineup, bringing that perfect balance of savoury crunch and wellness perks.

Made from a blend of brown, red, and black rice, Brice is rich in Vitamins B6, B3, and E. It’s baked, not fried — which means you get all the flavour with none of the greasy fingers. Or as MINNIE puts it: “Tasty but healthy.”

In fact, she admitted, “I want to eat a lot. But I tell myself to control. If possible, I like to eat a lot.” (Relatable, tbh 🫣)

And Himalayan Salt isn’t just any salt. It’s prized for its minerals and beauty-boosting properties, making this flavour a top pick for those who want to snack and slay.

According to Vynce Lim, Head of Marketing at ecoBrown’s parent company SW Food, the launch was about more than just taste. “With Brice, you will enjoy the satisfaction of having a light snack while maintaining a healthy body,” she shared.

More than that, she said the snacks were about creating “special moments for friends, loved ones, and loyal customers.”

“Snack Brice While Listening To My Album”

The launch wasn’t just about the product, it was a mini showcase too!

MINNIE sang a snippet of her solo track Valentine’s Dream, busted out a few dance moves, and even teased fans with this line: “Snack Brice while listening to my album.” (Marketing queen behaviour 💅)

She also gave a cheeky suggestion for Brice’s next line of new flavours “Som tam? Durian? Let’s go for durian!” Honestly? We’d snack on that.

Fans didn’t leave empty-handed either, as people were grabbing baskets of Brice, snapping pics at activity booths, and soaking up every second of the K-pop chaos.

Will MINNIE Be Back?

All signs point to yes!

MINNIE spoke fondly of Malaysia, saying the weather reminds her of home and that the iconic ‘Malaysia Truly Asia’ jingle has “stick in my head,” since she was a child, she laughed.

“I’d love to come to Malaysia more often. Please wait for me and i-dle. Hopefully next year. Can you wait for us?” —- MINNIE.

She also added, “I wanna go visit Kota Kinabalu,” which sent Sabahan fans into a frenzy. “The photos look so good — the sea looks clear, peaceful. I really want to go someday,” she said, adding that she hopes to visit Malaysia more often.

So… could Brice be the real reason she keeps coming back? We’re not saying it is, but we’re also not, not saying it. 😗

So, are y’all ready to snack smart like MINNIE? The new Brice Himalayan Salt Flavoured Wholegrain Rice Puff is available now in 40g and 100g packs at Jaya Grocer, Mydin, Lotus’s, AEON, and most major supermarkets near you.

