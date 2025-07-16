Connor’s Just Threw The Wildest 13-Hour Rave In KL – And Made History

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Forget the typical product launches with boring speeches and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Connor’s Stout Porter just rewrote the rulebook by throwing a 13-hour non-stop techno rave that landed them straight into the Malaysia Book of Records for the Longest Non-Stop Techno Music Event.

On Saturday (12 July), Connor’s Collective 2025 at Heritage Valley KL wasn’t just another corporate event – it was a full-blown musical endurance test.

From 11 AM sharp until the stroke of midnight, DJs kept the beats pumping without a single break, officially claiming the title for Malaysia’s longest non-stop techno music event.

The lineup featured an impressive roster of local and international talent, including Curzon, Mr Yang, AnnTo, Sutty, Gasing, Bebehatesyou, Shelhiel, Smooth Brain Girly, Suhsi, Sherrine, Vanns Ngo, Crinkle Cut, Odelia Tirza, Resort, Arvind Raj, Exclusive Pete, Karo, Novern, DJ Reeve, and Clef.

Why Go This Hard for a Beer Launch?

The marathon rave wasn’t just for show – it perfectly captured Connor’s new rebellious “Made to Be Different” brand identity.

The beer company is ditching its old “Taste the Good Times” messaging for something grittier, targeting young Malaysians who are tired of conforming to expectations.

“We believe every get-together, no matter how big or small, deserves to be memorable,” explained Carlsberg Malaysia’s Marketing Director, Olga Pulyaeva.

Connor’s x YOU: Makers of Good Times is more than just a campaign; it is an invitation for stout lovers to embrace the moment and create unforgettable memories and experiences. And we loved seeing how Malaysian fans made their good times with Connor’s.

Record-Breaking Vibes

The event showcased underground DJs, indie bands, and young entrepreneurs – precisely the kind of rule-breakers Connor’s wants to celebrate.

Guests didn’t just witness history being made; they danced through every single hour of it.

Halfway, people were either completely exhausted or completely energised – there was no in-between.

But somehow, everyone stayed until midnight to see them officially break the record.

Beyond the non-stop beats, attendees honed their mixology skills at an exclusive cocktail workshop led by mixologist Angel Ji, unleashed their creativity through spray can art and graffiti photography sessions led by local street artist Yang, and expressed their bold style with henna tattoos and upcycling stations that transformed old items into cool pieces.

More Than Just a Stunt

The record-breaking event marks the beginning of Connor’s broader campaign to connect with young adults who feel pressured to follow conventional paths.

The brand has partnered with streetwear label Doubleback to create limited-edition convertible backpacks, priced at RM900 each, with 1,500 units available nationwide – a total prize pool of RM1.3 million.

Connor’s isn’t stopping at record-breaking raves.

The brand is rolling out its signature “Shake & Sip” serving method at over 120 locations and installing vending machines where customers can win exclusive merchandise.

Whether you’re into techno or not, Connor’s just proved they’re serious about their “Made to Be Different” promise. In a market full of safe, predictable beer campaigns, throwing a record-breaking rave is definitely one way to stand out.

Connor’s Stout is available at bars, restaurants, supermarkets, and online platforms.

But after this stunt, something tells us their next marketing move won’t be your typical TV commercial either.

Still hearing those beats? That’s just the sound of marketing history being made.

*For 21+ non-Muslims only. If you drink, don’t drive. #CelebrateResponsibly

