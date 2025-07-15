Small Moves, Big Shifts: How I Got Unstuck Without Quitting Everything

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There used to be a time when “playing it safe” meant doing all the right things. Get the degree, land the job, stay on track. Follow the rules, stay in your lane, and eventually you’ll arrive at “success.”

But here’s the twist: in today’s world, playing it safe might just be the biggest risk of all.

The truth is, life isn’t a straight line anymore. Industries are shifting, norms are evolving, and more people are realising that the old playbook doesn’t always lead to fulfilment. In fact, sometimes it leads to the exact opposite: burnout, boredom, and the creeping feeling that you’re living someone else’s version of your life.

Choosing Different – One Small Step at a Time

(freepik)

Choosing differently doesn’t mean quitting your job and moving to a jungle commune (unless you want to). Sometimes, it just means listening to that tiny voice that says, “Maybe there’s more to this.”

For me, I enrolled in a part-time Masters in film – something I had put off for years. I finally tried straightening my hair after thinking about it forever. Not exactly groundbreaking, but it was a shift. And it was personal.

(Ayush Kumar via Unsplash)

And I’m not alone. A friend of mine left her steady job as a dentist to teach Bharatnatyam because she wanted to reconnect with something that felt true to her.

People like Josh Teng, who left the finance track to teach coding and launch a tech school. Or Shanon Shah, who moved from engineering into music, theatre, and research. These aren’t acts of rebellion. They’re acts of honesty.

It’s Not About Being Loud. It’s About Being Real.

(jcomp/freepik)

You don’t have to shout to stand out. You just have to show up in a way that feels true to you. That could be choosing a new path, or even just showing up a little differently than you did yesterday. That quiet courage counts more than you know.

And that’s exactly what drew me to Connor’s.

The Stout That Shakes Things Up

Connor’s MY Connor’s MY

The first time someone handed me a Connor’s and said, “You have to shake it first,” I thought they were joking. Who shakes a beer?

But Connor’s isn’t your typical stout. It’s smooth, mellow, with unique coffee notes. And the Shake Ritual is part of what makes it stand out. It’s different – not because it’s trying to be, but because it is.

Connor’s didn’t follow the stout rulebook. It challenged expectations: no bitterness, no heavy aftertaste, no “you need to acquire the taste” speech. Just bold flavour, easy-drinking, and made for everyone.

And that’s the kind of energy I’m trying to channel too.

Here’s to Doing Things Differently

(Connor’s MY)

We’re in a time where more Malaysians are redefining success in their own way. Starting a side hustle, switching fields, expressing themselves more honestly, even just saying “no” when they used to say “yes.”

Connor’s gets that. Because they did the same.

They created a stout that didn’t look or taste like any other. They created a ritual and built something different, not for the sake of being different, but because they believed it could be better.

So if you’re taking that next step – whether it’s big, small, or somewhere in between – know this: you’re not alone.

You’ve got this. And Connor’s is here for it.

*If you drink, don’t drive. For non-Muslims, aged 21 & above. #CelebrateResponsibly #ConnorsMY #ConnorsStoutPorter #MadeToBeDifferent

