M Social Resort Penang: A Vibrant Vacation Spot At Tanjung Bungah

Upscale lifestyle brand “M Social” by Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) celebrated its debut in Malaysia with the grand opening of M Social Resort Penang on 9 July 2025.

M Social Resort Penang is the seventh M Social property globally and third in Southeast Asia; the others located in Singapore, Paris, New York, Phuket, Suzhou, and Auckland.

Following the soft launch in March 2025, the resort now welcomes guests to a fully reimagined coastal retreat, where all 318 stylish rooms and suites, dining concepts, and lifestyle facilities are now open and ready to be explored.

If M Social Resort Penang looks familiar, that’s because it used to be the Copthorne Orchid Hotel Penang, situated in the vibrant coastal suburb of Tanjung Bungah, George Town. The revamp reflects the brand’s playful spirit and creative energy, combining bold design, local culture, and vibrant social experiences.

Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by the sight of a long beautiful mural showcasing Penang’s gems before the attention is fully held by the amazing panaromic sea view at the signature restaurant, Beast and Butterflies.

Once you’ve fully taken in the arresting view, you’ll realise the hotel’s designs carries influences of the iconic Pernakan shophouses in shades of pink, green, and blue around its facades and interior.

The hotel’s signature restaurant Beast and Butterflies features a panoramic sea view.

Part of the long mural at the lobby. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Which rooms to get?

The hotel has two wings: The Sunset Bay Wing and the Azure Wing. The Sunset Bay Wing offers four room and suite types, each with breathtaking views of the island’s northern coast.

Meanwhile, the Azure Wing features three room and suite types perfectly suited for families, honeymooners, and small groups with stunning beachfront views.

Social Cosy – King at the Sunset Bay Wing.

Social Junior Suite – King at the Sunset Bay Wing

Each room is equipped with:

An in-room Aiello voice control assistant for a fuss-free stay with access to controls and hotel information with a simple voice command.

A 55-inch smart TV.

High-speed Wi-Fi

Coffee and tea-making station

Hairdryer

A mini bar

An in-room safe

The hotel is also happy to help guests set up for birthday surprises and romantic getaways.

If you want to hold a large party or a business meeting, the 482 sqm Grand Ballroom is a versatile space to suit your needs with a range of in-house amenities.

Romantic getaways Birthday bear!

What’s there to eat?

The Beast and Butterflies restaurant serves a la carte and buffet meals featuring authentic Peranakan and international cuisine made with quality, fresh local ingredients.

For something lighter, the Social Hub is a relaxed lounge perfect for afternoon teas and elegant cocktails.

The Social Hub is perfect for afternoon teas and cocktails.

There’s also the poolside bar, Breezy Bites, where guests can enjoy a tipple or two while playing a few rounds of pool, games, or dance to the music.

Additionally, there are various dining spots near the hotel such as the Astaka food court, char kuey teow restaurant, and the Wine Shop Signature for Western dishes.

Mac n Cheese Breezy Bites bar Penang colada

What’s there to see or do outside?

Aside from jumping into the pool or hitting the 24-hour gym, M Social Resort Penang is about 15 minutes away from the Gurney stretch. Here, guests can enjoy a sunset stroll along the Gurney Bay waterfront, shop at Gurney Plaza, Gurney Paragon Mall, and Gurney Walk.

With more time, guests can explore the more touristy spots such as the Pinang Peranakan Mansion, the Clan Jetties of Penang, Penang Street Art, the Hin Bus Depot for artsy events, and Armenian Street for its vibrant cultural scene, especially the well-preserved historic shophouses.

Pool view facing the sea. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Sunset at Gurney waterfront. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Enjoy new stay perks

M Social Resort Penang is offering The Millennium Way package. Guests can choose two enticing complimentary perks, including signature welcome drinks for two, a delectable box of chocolates, and RM100 in dining credit and more. The exclusive offer is available for bookings and stays now through 31 March 2026.

MyMillennium members can look forward to exciting rewards with 3,000 bonus MyPoints for a consecutive three-night stay, and an impressive 30,000 bonus MyPoints when accumulating nine nights for stays by 31 March 2026.

There’s also a special grand launch promo code for TRP readers as well.

With the code TRPxMSRP, readers can enjoy:

5% off the Flexible Rate with breakfast

Complimentary room upgrades to the next category (subject to availability)

20% off food and beverages at the hotel’s restaurant

Bookings are applicable for all room categories and must be done via the Millennium Hotels website or MyMillennium app. The booking period is from now until 31 August 2025 and the stay period starts now until 31 December 2025.

