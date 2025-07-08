YEONJUN Just Became Asia’s Coolest Cider Ambassador – Free Drinks & Exclusive Merch Incoming

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you’ve been doom-scrolling through another Tuesday morning, wondering why adulting feels like an endless cycle of nonsense, Somersby has found the perfect person to commiserate with you: YEONJUN from TOMORROW X TOGETHER, aka the K-pop idol who’s probably eaten more apples than your entire friend group combined.

Let’s be real – YEONJUN was basically born for this gig.

The guy’s known for his cheeky humour, his “I ‘ll-do-it-my-way” attitude, and yes, his well-documented love affair with apples.

It’s like the universe conspired to create the perfect apple cider ambassador, complete with killer dance moves and a fan base that spans continents.

When Life Gives You Nonsense, Grab a Cider (And Some Freebies)

Somersby’s new campaign isn’t your typical celebrity endorsement where someone awkwardly holds a product and pretends it changed their life.

Instead, it’s built around a truth we can all relate to: adulting is full of absolute nonsense.

Between work pressure, social expectations, and the general chaos of existing in 2025, sometimes you just need something refreshingly straightforward.

“As one of the world’s most popular fruit-flavoured alcoholic beverages, Somersby continues to grow its relevance in Malaysia by tapping into authentic cultural voices and moments that matter,” said Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia.

YEONJUN isn’t just a familiar face, he represents the generation that values authenticity, individuality, and playfulness. This isn’t your typical celebrity endorsement. We’re building something long-lasting, creating genuine connections with fans who crave fresh, meaningful experiences that go beyond just great taste.

The campaign film shows YEONJUN doing what he does best – being authentically himself while casually tossing aside all the usual advertising clichés.

It’s the kind of energy that makes you want to crack open a cold one and forget about your overflowing inbox for a hot minute.

Free Drinks and Exclusive Merch? Say Less

Here’s where things get interesting for your wallet and your weekend plans.

While Somersby’s takeover at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has wrapped up (hope you caught those free samples!), the real treasure hunt is just getting started.

Here’s the deal for K-pop fans: Somersby is dropping exclusive YEONJUN postcards throughout July.

We’re talking four different designs that’ll make your Instagram feed infinitely cooler and your friends infinitely more jealous.

Buy any eight bottles or cans of any Somersby products in one receipt from 1-31 July, and these collector’s items are yours while stocks last.

Think about it – you’re probably planning weekend hangouts anyway, and now you can stock up for multiple sessions while scoring limited-edition merch that’ll probably be worth something on the resale market (not that we’re encouraging that, but just saying).

The Real Win for Fans

Beyond the exclusive postcards, this whole campaign speaks to something bigger.

In a world where everything feels performative and over-complicated, there’s something genuinely refreshing about a brand and an artist who are willing to just… be real.

Whether you’re winding down after a brutal work week, catching up with friends on the weekend, or need an excuse to step away from the endless scroll of social media, sometimes the answer is as simple as a chilled cider and good company.

Plus, now you get to do it with YEONJUN’s stamp of approval and some pretty sweet collectibles.

The math is simple: you get refreshing drinks for your social gatherings, exclusive K-pop merch, and the satisfaction of supporting a campaign that gets what it’s like to navigate modern life without taking everything so damn seriously.

Keep tabs on all the Somersby action by following @SomersbyMY on Facebook and Instagram, or check out their full range at somersby.com/my.

Just remember – all activities are for non-Muslims aged 21 and above, and if you drink, don’t drive. Because being responsible is actually the coolest thing you can do.

Now excuse us while we calculate how many friends we need to invite over to justify buying 8 bottles for those YEONJUN postcards.

