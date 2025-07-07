Giving Up On Love? ‘’Worth The Wait’’ Is The Pep Talk Your Heart Needs [Review]

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The cast and crew of the film Worth the Wait was in Kuala Lumpur last week for the movie’s premiere at Dadi Cinema, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

Directed by Tom Lin, Worth the Wait is partially filmed in Malaysia and features a stellar ensemble cast including Lana Condor, Ross Butler, Sung Kang, Andrew Koji, Elodie Yung, Osric Chau, Karena Lam, Tan Kheng Hua, and Lim Yu-Beng.

The story follows the lives of four interconnected couples as they navigate love, from budding romances, bumping into exes, and facing profound loss together.

The film was made in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia to showcase the vast beauty of the city and its rich culture.

What I liked

Worth the Wait is a lighthearted movie and an easy watch despite its honest portrayal of love and life.

Similar to the ensemble romantic comedy film Love Actually, producer Rachel Tan said the story is inspired by her life. Tan, formerly Miss Malaysia, wanted to give voices to couples who face infertility and show love in all its stages and forms through the film.

The movie did show the highs and lows of relationships such as going through heartbreak, taking a chance on a long distance relationship, and facing losses and deaths in the family.

Since most of the cast come from action and stunt background, it was refreshing to see them as romantic leads and doing something different from what they’re used to.

The movie starts slow as we get to know the couples but it picks up once the young couple, Blake (Ricky He) and Riley (Ali Fumiko Riley), plot to pair Riley’s grumpy uncle Curtis (Sung Kang) with a woman to get him off their backs.

There were hilarious moments with most of them in scenes with Sung Kang in it. In the Fast & Furious franchise, Sung Kang’s character is known to be always snacking and is a chilled guy. However as Uncle Curtis, he seems no nonsense and is constantly astounded by Blake’s silliness.

Singaporean actors Tan Kheng Hua and Lim Yu-Beng also shone in their roles despite appearing briefly. Kheng Hua portrayed a grieving and protective mother well. I could feel her emotions bubbling through for her daughter.

During a media chat session, Kheng Hua said her greatest delight is always to play mothers on screen. As a mother herself, she loved everything it encompasses to be one and the deep love mothers feel for their children.

As for Lim, he plays Kai’s (Ross Butler) strict father, Yun-Han, and did so with a comedic flair. He mastered the glare that mother’s give to their misbehaving child. It was comical when the stare was extended to the other junior staff in the company as well.

What could be improved?

While it was an entertaining story, the story line still feels very American. Without giving much away, someone will leave a good career and move abroad without a plan! Have we not learned from the last episode of Friends?

I understood that the movie was also made to promote Malaysia as a travel destination and a good filming location, but I felt the scenes were rushed.

The Malaysian scenes are shown when cute couple, Kai (Ross Butler) and Leah (Lana Condor), meet up in his hometown after months of navigating a long distance relationship.

Ross Butler and Lana Condor play Kai and Leah. In this picture, they’re standing in front of the Sultan Abdul Samad building.

It was fun to follow them around the city during their ‘’rush date’’ moment in the United States and Malaysia. However, their scenes showing Malaysia were pretty brief and did not leave much of an impression.

Perhaps it didn’t leave much of an impression because I was hoping for a bit more of an Emily in Paris kind of moment and whimsy, like how old movies managed to do it. An example of this would be how director William Wyler did it in the film Roman Holiday with Audrey Hepburn in Italy and it transformed the idea of a European holiday.

Should you watch or skip it?

Overall, Worth the Wait is an enjoyable romantic comedy with nuance. The film showed love in its good and ugly stages that will make some shed tears and rejoice with the characters.

Are there happy ever afters (HEAs) in the film? Yes, but I also liked that it showed sometimes leaving a bad situation is loving yourself fully.

Worth the Wait will be distributed by Astro Shaw and is slated to be in cinemas nationwide this August. While it’s a Tubi Original, the service is not available in Malaysia.

