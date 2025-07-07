Ginvera World Spa Expands Portfolio With New Body Scrub Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ginvera Malaysia is proud to announce the official launch of the Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub, marking the latest innovation under the Ginvera World Spa brand — a brand known for transforming daily self-care routines into indulgent, spa-inspired rituals.

Since its introduction, Ginvera World Spa has become a leading name in the shower category, offering consumers an accessible way to enjoy global spa experiences in the comfort of their own homes. With the strong success of the Ginvera World Spa Shower Scrub — celebrated for its unique exfoliating formula and luxurious SPA inspired fragrant— the brand continues to grow, driven by consumer demand for effective, sensorial body care solutions.

The new Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub is designed to deliver intensive care to rough and dull areas such as elbows, knees, ankles, and the back — areas often overlooked in regular body care. Infused with natural exfoliants and exciting botanical ingredients, this launch reaffirms Ginvera’s commitment to combining nature, science, and spa culture for healthier, more radiant skin.

Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub launch.

The new range features three targeted variants:

Peachy Rose Body Scrub – Helps brighten and refine skin texture

Mugwort & Mung Bean Body Scrub – Controls body acne and soothes irritation

Honey Olive Body Scrub – Deeply nourishes and moisturizes dry, stressed skin

“With this launch, we are elevating the Ginvera World Spa experience beyond daily indulgent cleansing to more intensive skincare needs,” said Mr. Dwaraka Ayengar Chief, Chief Operation Officer of Ginvera Malaysia, “The Ginvera brand has long stood for innovation and efficacy, and this new range reflects our continued focus on meeting evolving consumer expectations with products that deliver both performance and indulgence.”

The Ginvera World Spa Body Scrub is now available at Watsons stores nationwide and online platforms.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.