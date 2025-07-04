[Watch] When LEGO’s Balrog Meets Your Bookshelf: A Mixed Bag From Middle-Earth

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After years of waiting for LEGO to tackle one of cinema’s most iconic fantasy showdowns, the Balrog has finally emerged from the depths of Moria – though perhaps not quite in the way fans expected.

The new LEGO Balrog Book Nook, priced at RM549, represents an ambitious attempt to blend literature and brick-building, with results that are both impressive and puzzling.

Coming from someone who’s been enchanted by LEGO’s Lord of the Rings revival since Rivendell launched in 2023, and who’s owned every Tolkien book since age 12, this should have been a dream purchase.

Instead, it’s a set that showcases both LEGO’s creative ambition and some questionable design choices.

The Price of Precious Plastic

At RM549 for 1,201 pieces, you’re looking at roughly 46 sen per brick – a premium that puts it firmly in luxury territory.

While the piece count sounds substantial, a significant portion consists of small flame elements that create the fiery backdrop.

The build moves along briskly across nine numbered bags, with the experience feeling lighter than what you’d typically expect from a set in this price range.

That said, there are some genuinely nice touches.

The inclusion of Mithril-silver studs worked into the pillar construction adds authentic Middle-earth flair, and the overall engineering behind the Book Nook’s opening mechanism is quite clever.

The Fellowship of One

The set includes a single minifigure: Gandalf the Grey, who’s nearly identical to his appearance in The Shire set, minus the fabric cape but plus his Elven sword Glamdring.

While this might disappoint completionist collectors, it’s actually a well-executed figure that captures the wizard’s iconic moment perfectly.

The real star, however, is the Balrog itself, where LEGO’s designers truly shine.

Built like a sophisticated mechanised entity, the demon impresses with its articulation and a genuinely striking head design featuring printed eyes and a fiery mouth.

The Technic-based wing mechanism allows for smooth opening and closing, and the scale works beautifully alongside Gandalf.

After years of waiting, fans finally have a LEGO Balrog worthy of the name.

Book Nook or Design Quirk?

Here’s where things get interesting – and slightly problematic.

The “Book Nook” concept is genuinely innovative, designed to sit between books on your shelf like a literary diorama.

The execution is mechanically sound, with a friction-based closing system that’s both elegant and functional.

The catch? It’s surprisingly tall for its intended purpose.

Testing it alongside a standard collection of books reveals that it towers over most editions, making it less of a seamless bookshelf integration and more of a standalone display piece.

It’s a fundamental oversight for a product specifically designed to complement literature.

The Bright Side of Moria

Despite its flaws, there’s plenty to appreciate here.

The flame effects look genuinely impressive, especially when backlit with a phone’s flashlight – a clever design feature that creates dramatic shadows.

The set practically begs for aftermarket lighting kits, which could transform it into a truly spectacular display piece.

The Book Nook works beautifully as a dramatic diorama when opened, capturing the epic scale of Gandalf’s last stand.

The architectural details in the pillars evoke the grandeur of Khazad-dûm, and the narrow bridge design authentically recreates the precarious setting from the films.

The Price of Innovation

LEGO’s recent Lord of the Rings offerings have been consistently excellent, making this set’s mixed execution more noticeable.

The Book Nook format isn’t inherently flawed – it’s actually quite innovative.

The issue lies in the execution and pricing rather than the concept itself.

At full retail price, it’s hard to recommend without reservations.

However, the set becomes much more appealing at a discount, where the unique format and impressive Balrog build can shine without the sting of premium pricing.

Between Brilliance and Bewilderment

The LEGO Balrog Book Nook is a set that swings between brilliance and bewilderment.

When it works, particularly the Balrog build and the dramatic opening display, it truly works.

The engineering is sound, the concept is fresh, and fans finally get their long-awaited showdown in brick form.

The challenges lie in the execution: the sizing issues for actual bookshelf use, the premium pricing for what feels like a lighter build experience, and some missed opportunities for a more complete Fellowship moment.

For dedicated LEGO Lord of the Rings collectors, this might still be worth considering, especially on sale.

For casual fans, it’s worth waiting to see how the Book Nook format evolves – or perhaps hoping LEGO revisits this iconic scene in a more traditional diorama format.

