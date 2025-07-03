Wait… Tribal Beats, Neon Nights & Water Slides Every Weekend This July—For Just RM50!?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yup, you read that right. All throughout July, SplashMania waterpark at Gamuda Cove is turning up the heat after dark with Night Splash!: Call of the Tribe—a tribal-themed waterpark party happening every Friday and Saturday night.

For a total of eight nights, the 18-acre waterpark transforms into a glowing tribal wonderland featuring fire shows, drum parades, tribal dancers, and feel-good music from over 60 DJs across the month.

And the best part? Tickets start from just RM50—but only if you book online.

📅 When: July 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

⏰ Time: 7pm to 11pm

What to Expect?

Night access to 4 adventure zones and 39 water attractions, including 24 splashtacular slides

Live fire performances, glowing costumes and tribal drums

Awesome music with new DJs each weekend

Dazzling glow-in-the-dark atmosphere across the whole park

Ticket Prices

RM50 (online exclusive)

RM65 (walk-in)

RM100 (combo: full day + night)

GL Play by Gamuda Land Birthday Bash Treats!

Oh, and guess what?! As part of GL Play’s two-year birthday celebration, you’re in for some exclusive perks:

RM45 Night Splash! PWP (Purchase With Purchase) with any other GL Play ticket

50% off selected retail merchandise

50% off second purchase of GL Play Squad plush toys

Buy 1 Free 1 across all GL Play attractions — so you can double the fun at places like FunPark @ Gamuda Luge Gardens, or Rimba Safari at Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do with the geng, planning a cute date night, or just want to skip the usual weekend routine—Night Splash!: Call of the Tribe is your perfect excuse to drench yourself in excitement.

And hey… you never know who—or what—might join you. 👀(don’t worry, they’re friendly 😜)

Answer the Call of the Tribe now! Head over to GL Play’s official site HERE for tickets or check out their Facebook, Instagram or TikTok for more deets.

