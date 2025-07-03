The Death Of The “Sit Back” Rule: Sony’s 98-Inch TV Revolution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember when your mom used to yell at you for sitting too close to the TV? “You’ll ruin your eyes!” she’d shriek, as you inched closer to catch every pixel of your favourite cartoon.

Well, Sony just threw that ancient wisdom out the window with their latest 98-inch BRAVIA beast – and honestly, it’s about damn time.

The Japanese tech giant dropped their massive new screen this week, but here’s the kicker: they’re telling people you don’t need to rearrange your entire living room to accommodate it.

No more measuring tape. No more pushing your couch against the back wall like you’re hosting a middle school dance.

This thing is designed for real homes with real furniture arrangements.

From L-R: Yusuke Sawauchi (Head of Marketing, Sony Malaysia), Mikio Nakazawa (Managing Director, Sony Malaysia), Chiw Yew Meng (Head of Sales, Sony Malaysia), and Lee Kok Seng (Home Entertainment Product Marketing Head, Sony Malaysia) at the launch of the Sony Expo where the 98″ BRAVIA 5 is the main highlight. (Pix: Sony Malaysia)

Size Doesn’t Matter (Distance Does)

For decades, we’ve been slaves to the “viewing distance formula” – that mythical calculation that determined how far you needed to sit based on screen size.

Got a 55-incher? Better have a football field for a living room. But Sony’s engineers apparently decided that math was bullshit.

The new BRAVIA 5 uses some seriously smart tech called XR Backlight Master Drive (yes, it sounds like a Transformer) that essentially makes every pixel work smarter, not harder.

Instead of blasting your retinas with raw brightness, it intelligently controls light and shadow, allowing you to sit wherever you want without feeling like you’re staring into the sun.

The Sony BRAVIA 5 features cutting-edge Mini LED technology and an AI-enhanced XR Processor for improved picture quality and realism. (Pix: Sony Malaysia)

Netflix and Actually Chill

Here’s where it gets interesting for us regular humans.

With streaming services pumping out content faster than we can binge-watch, having a screen that doesn’t require a specific seating arrangement is actually revolutionary.

You can sprawl on your couch, curl up in that weird corner chair, or even watch from the kitchen while making midnight snacks – the picture quality adapts.

The TV comes loaded with what Sony calls “Studio Calibrated modes” for Netflix, Disney+, and their own Sony Pictures service.

Translation: the colours and contrast are tuned to match what the director actually intended, not what some factory setting thought looked “punchy.”

The Sound of Not Needing a Sound System

Sony is also claiming that their Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology turns the entire screen into a speaker.

Sounds gimmicky until you realise it means dialogue comes from where the actor’s mouth is, not from some random speaker placement.

It’s like having surround sound without the wire nightmare or the “honey, where should we put the subwoofer?” arguments.

At RM29,999, this isn’t exactly impulse-buy territory.

However, Sony is throwing in a soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and some digital credits to sweeten the deal.

Freedom From Furniture Tetris

What Sony is really selling here isn’t just a massive TV – it’s the end of living room tyranny.

For too long, our furniture has been held hostage by screen size calculations and viewing angle requirements.

This 98-inch monster is essentially saying: “Put me wherever, sit wherever, we’ll make it work.”

Whether that’s worth nearly thirty grand is between you and your bank account.

However, for anyone who has ever had to explain to guests why their couch is positioned at a peculiar angle due to the “optimal viewing distance,” Sony might just be onto something.

Rounding out Sony’s latest BRAVIA lineup: the BRAVIA 8 II with its Slim One Slate design that makes the screen and bezel disappear into a single, elegant surface, powered by Sony’s XR Processor and QD-OLED technology for cinema-quality visuals. The BRAVIA 2 II serves as the perfect entry point, upscaling old HD content to 4K glory with Dolby Atmos support and Google TV integration.

The Sony Expo runs until Sunday (6 July) at Mid Valley Megamall, where you can see this beast in person.

Just don’t blame us if you start measuring your living room walls on the way home.

An expo attendee examines Sony’s impressive 85″ BRAVIA 3 display, featuring 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, as vibrant content showcasing the TV’s superior picture quality captivates viewers with its stunning visual performance. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

A lineup of Sony’s premium headphones showcased at the Sony Expo, featuring the sleek WH-1000X series in various colourways, demonstrating Sony’s commitment to delivering exceptional audio experiences alongside their visual technology offerings. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Expo attendees get hands-on experience with Sony’s latest camera technology, including the GP-VPT3 shooting grip and tripod (priced at RM499), as they explore the brand’s comprehensive range of imaging solutions at the Sony Expo. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Sony Expo at Midvalley’s centre court showcases an impressive array of BRAVIA displays and cutting-edge technology in an exhibition space designed to captivate visitors with immersive visual experiences and innovative Sony products for every lifestyle and need. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Sony’s impressive Alpha camera lineup at the expo, featuring the cutting-edge FE 50-150mm lens and the flagship Sony A1 II, alongside a comprehensive display of lenses and accessories that showcase Sony’s “Leading Full Frame” technology for professional and enthusiast photographers. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

