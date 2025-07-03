Man Calls Out Littering In Genting Highlands, Urges Public To Keep Spaces Clean

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Hanging out with friends and families always brings good moments. But those moments can lose their meaning if littering happens along the way.

A man recently took to his Tiktok account to address this pressing issue. In the 34-second video, he showed an outdoor hangout spot he found in Genting Highlands that was left in a terrible state, with rubbish scattered everywhere.

The man went straight to the point, reminding those who spend time in public spaces to take their trash with them after they’re done.

He even suggested bringing plastic bags to make it easier to collect and throw rubbish after hanging out.

“It would be embarrassing if other people come to chill out here in the future and see this mess,” he added, clearly frustrated with the irresponsibility.

Many netizens in the comments section agreed with the man’s message, with most of them condemning the irresponsible behaviour of those who left that place in such a mess. Some also pointed out that if such behaviour continues, the place might eventually be closed to the public, preventing other people from enjoying it.

Genting Highlands is known for its cool breeze and breathtaking view. However, this beauty won’t last if people continue to ignore basic manners.

This situation serves as a simple reminder: if the trash is yours, always remember to do the right thing and dispose it properly.

Let’s act responsibly and keep our public spaces clean for everyone, including future generations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.