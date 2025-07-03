Channel Your Inner Hero With Carlo Rino’s Super-Chic Superman Collection

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Do you miss the Barbenheimer moment where movie goers get to dress up to go to the theatres?

Well, with the new Superman movie directed by James Gunn with David Corenswet playing the titular hero coming out soon, here’s another chance for people to combine fashion and their love for movies.

Timed with the movie’s exhilarating release, Carlo Rino’s Superman Special Edition collection fuses everyday sophistication with the timeless power of heroism.

The Superman Special Edition collection features handbags, wallets, footwear, and accessories that transition effortlessly from daily errands to standout street-style m oments.

Crafted from fine nylon, the striking pieces are lightweight, durable, and perfect for life on the go (like Superman).

Superman cap, Grey backpack & Pink wristlet Yellow tote bag, Pink mini tote, Grey short wallet

The Pink series in the collection features a bold Super logo and a youthful synthetic leather hang tag while the Yellow series has a quilted logo design with the same vibrant charm.

Meanwhile, the Grey and Navy Blue series feature a more iconic touch with quilted or patch logo designs with a red metal hang tag.

Grey backpack, Superman sneakers Grey mini tote bag

Additionally, the sneakers is crafted for all-day wear, blending sleek, modern design with a flexible, lightweight build.

There are two signature caps and T-shirts, each emblazoned with the Superman emblem, to complete the whole look.

The Superman Special Edition is available in Carlo Rino boutiques nationwide, at major department stores, and Carlo Rino’s official website here.

