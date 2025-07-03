64 Years Of Muhibbah For Seremban Aikido Dojo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Shudokan, a respected Seremban landmark and Malaysia’s first Aikido dojo, welcomed over 100 visitors to its Aikido Open Day on Saturday, 28th June 2025, marking 64 years of cultivating unity, wellness and community spirit in the town and beyond.

Founded by the late Thamby Rajah Sensei in 1961, The Shudokan has built a reputation as more than just a martial arts school. It has long served as a gathering place where Malaysians from diverse backgrounds grow together in the spirit of Muhibbah, guided by the discipline and philosophy of Aikido.

The Open Day treated guests to dynamic demonstrations, beginner-friendly trial classes, family activities, games, and local food stalls, with attendees experiencing firsthand the values of respect, resilience and harmony that the dojo continues to promote.

Joe Thambu Shuseki Shihan (Chief Instructor) of Aikido Shudokan International performs a demonstration during The Shudokan’s Open Day.

Joe Thambu Shuseki Shihan (Chief Instructor) of Aikido Shudokan International, and nephew of Thamby Rajah, has spent his life carrying forward his uncle’s vision of using Aikido as a bridge for unity and self-improvement. He expressed pride in The Shudokan’s enduring relevance and how it mirrors Malaysia’s social harmony.

“The Shudokan has always been a reflection of what makes this country special, a place where people of all races and beliefs come together with mutual respect,” he said. “For 64 years, this dojo has stood as a quiet, steady example of how unity can thrive through shared values and friendships.”

He also shared his hopes for the future of Aikido in Malaysia and what it can continue to offer in modern times.

“Aikido isn’t just a tradition we preserve for nostalgia; it’s a way forward. In an increasingly divided world, it reminds us to move with empathy, to resolve conflict without aggression, and to uplift those around us,” he added. “I believe this art will keep bringing Malaysians together, generation after generation, because its core message of harmony is timeless.”

Children performing a demonstration during The Shudokan’s Open Day.

The Open Day also acknowledged The Shudokan’s recent recognition as the National Press Club–MACROKIOSK Muhibbah Award winner for December 2024, affirming its long-standing contribution to inclusivity and goodwill in Malaysia.

People from all walks of life spoke warmly of the dojo’s welcoming culture. Sirajuddin Aziz, a parent whose two children have been training at the dojo for the last year already, expressed, “It’s rare to find places like this where values are passed down through generations. It’s not just about martial arts — it’s about raising good people, learning respect, and being part of a supportive community.”

Wilson Wu, a student since 2014, added, “This place feels like home. The friends I’ve made here, and the lessons I’ve learned, go far beyond what happens on the mat.”

As the event drew to a close with a warm community gathering, it was clear that The Shudokan remains a living testament to Malaysia’s enduring tradition of unity in diversity, and a space where new generations will continue to grow together.

