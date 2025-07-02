Two Years Later, Still The Smart Speaker That Gets It Right

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two years ago, American audio equipment manufacturer Sonos dropped the Era 100, as if it were answering a prayer we didn’t know we were making.

Fast-forward to 2025, and here’s the thing nobody’s talking about: this speaker isn’t just still relevant—it’s become the Swiss Army knife of home audio that actually makes sense.

Forget the technical jargon for a minute.

The Era 100 is basically that friend who shows up to every party and somehow makes everything better without trying too hard. You know the type.

At RM1,299 (down from its original RM1,599 price tag), it’s positioned in that sweet spot where you’re not eating instant noodles for a month, but you’re also not settling for something that sounds like it’s playing music through a tin can.

The real magic happens when you realise this isn’t just another Bluetooth speaker pretending to be smart. This is a speaker that actually learns your space.

That Trueplay feature? It’s like having a sound engineer visit your living room, except they don’t judge your furniture choices or ask for a cup of coffee.

Living With It: The Stuff That Actually Matters

Here’s what two years of real-world use have taught its users: the Era 100, available in black or white, is stupidly easy to live with.

You plop it down, and it figures out your room’s acoustics.

Suddenly, your Spotify playlist sounds like the artists are performing in your kitchen.

The stereo sound—a genuine upgrade from the mono Sonos One—means you’re not just hearing music, you’re experiencing it.

Jazz sounds warm and intimate, rock has punch, and even your guilty pleasure pop songs get the respect they deserve.

The Connectivity Champion (With One Small Catch)

But here’s the lifestyle game-changer: it plays nice with everything.

Your iPhone, your Android, your laptop, even that ancient iPod you refuse to throw away.

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, direct connection—it’s like the diplomatic ambassador of audio devices.

There’s one minor hoop to jump through: even if you’re planning to use it purely as a Bluetooth speaker, you’ll need to set it up through the Sonos app and connect it to Wi-Fi first.

It’s not a dealbreaker, just one of those “really, Sonos?” moments that takes an extra five minutes of your life.

When One Becomes Two: The Stereo Sweet Spot

Here’s where things get interesting: while one Era 100 sounds great, two of them together create something special.

Pair them up for true stereo, and suddenly you’re not just listening to music—you’re sitting in the sweet spot of your own personal concert hall.

The soundstage opens up, instruments find their proper places in the mix, and you start hearing details in songs you’ve played a thousand times.

It’s the difference between watching a movie on your phone versus seeing it in a proper cinema.

The 2025 Perspective: Why It Still Makes Sense

In a world where tech becomes obsolete faster than your gym membership, the Era 100 has aged like fine wine.

The price drop makes it even more compelling, and frankly, the audio quality that impressed reviewers in 2023 hasn’t deteriorated simply because newer models exist.

The voice control situation is a bit of a mixed bag—Google Assistant got the boot, but Amazon Alexa and Sonos’s voice commands still work.

For most people, this means that “Play my morning playlist” still works, and that’s really all you need.

The Bottom Line: Does Your Life Need This?

If you’re still using your phone speaker to play music while cooking dinner, or if your current speaker setup makes everything sound like it’s being performed in a tunnel, then yes—your life probably needs this.

The Era 100 isn’t trying to be everything to everyone. It’s just trying to be really, really good at making your music sound the way it’s supposed to sound, in whatever space you call home.

And here’s a bonus that actually matters in real life: it doubles as the alarm clock you never knew you wanted.

Through the Sonos app, you can wake up to your favourite playlist instead of that jarring phone beep, set different alarms for different days, and even choose which room gets the wake-up call.

It’s the kind of feature that sounds small until you realise you’re starting every morning with music that actually sounds good.

Two years later, in a market flooded with smart speakers that are either too cheap to sound good or too expensive to justify, the Era 100 remains that rare thing: a product that does exactly what it promises, without the drama.

And sometimes, that’s exactly what you need.

READ MORE: These New Speakers Want To Turn Your Backyard Into A Concert Venue

READ MORE: Bowers & Wilkins Pi8: The Crown Jewel Of True Wireless Luxury

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.