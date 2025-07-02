Jump Into July: What’s Happening From Day To Night This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Congratulations on making past the mid-year! The month of July is packed with various activities and happenings in the city ranging from interesting art installations to vibrant social events. Here are some picks for the week.

Frameless | Until 2027 | Balai Seni Negara | 9am-5pm | Free entry

Frameless is an immersive art gallery right inside the National Art Gallery. The interactive space provides interesting photo opportunities and families, especially children, get to see their artworks come to life as well!

Space & Time Cube+ | Ongoing | Lot 10 | 10am-10pm | RM78/adult, RM58/kid

Space & Time Cube is another trippy 3D installation in the city similar to Immersify. Visitors get to take Instaworthy pictures while walking through the immersive illusions and futuristic sets. The sensorial trip spans three rooms: the Wandering Planets exhibit, the Crystal Matrix zone, and the VR-powered rollercoaster ride.

Tickets are only available at the counter/door and there are no online bookings so far. Ticket prices are set at RM78 for adults with MyKad and RM88 for non-MyKad holders. Children tickets are priced at RM58 for MyKid holders and RM68 for non-MyKid holders.

Spring Galore Market | 4-6 July | The Campus Ampang | 10am-10pm | Free public event

The Spring Galore Market at the Campus features a range of local vendors selling fashionable finds, delicious food and drinks, beautiful flowers, vintage goodies, and more. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their best fairy-inspired outfits to add to the fun. Remember to bring your own shopping bag!

Handmade Flowers for Beginners | Ongoing | GMBB | RM50/pax

If you’re looking for a quick workshop to join, Petals by You’s handmade flower workshop only takes 30 minutes! The session will be led by May Ling who will guide beginners through the relaxing process of flower jamming. For more information, contact May Ling via WhatsApp at +6011 3394 5480 or email mayling@petalsbyyou.com.

Throw & Paint Clay Workshop | Ongoing | Maimojie Studio, Kota Damansara | RM230/pax, RM440/pair

Maimojie Studio has fun clay workshops perfect for all levels to try. The Throw & Paint sessions allows participants to DIY and paint their own plate and a bowl. Mai, who runs the studio, will guide participants through the basics of pottery making. For more information and booking, contact Mai via Instagram DM here.

READ MORE: Maimojie Studio: Where Making A Clay Mug & Plate Becomes Pure Fun [Review]

Colour Analysis & Custom Lipstick Workshop | 5 July | Tropicana Avenue | 11am-2pm | RM300/pax

The famed South Korean colour analysis workshop is available locally now! ColorLab’s personal colour analysis session by certified consultants will help you find the best colours to highlight your best features. The session is followed up with a custom lipstick workshop so you can create the perfect shade that suits you. Since slots are limited, remember to RSVP quickly by sending ColorLab a DM on Instagram.

Offline Kuala Lumpur | 5 July | Location disclosed upon confirmation | 2-7pm | RM120/pax

The popular networking event, Offline Singapore, makes its way to Kuala Lumpur on 5 July. For those who have not heard of Offline events, it’s a social networking event for those who are keen to expand their social circle.

There have been fun and engaging outings initiated by the Offline community such as karaoke sessions, dinners, trying new sports activities, overseas trips, and more. The goal is to meet new people and make new friends. If this is something that interests you, remember to register your spot by filling the form here.

Fresh Off The Patio | 5-6 July | Lex’s Patio Pantry | 12pm-8pm | Free public event

Lex’s Patio Pantry stocks fresh organic vegetables, handmade noodles from Ipoh, free-range kampung chicken and eggs, and more. With Fresh Off The Patio, they’re running a fundraiser to help our local wildlife.

If you’re interested to check out the offerings and to help, all profits from Lex’s homemade lemonades and 20% of the profits from Kopenhagen Coffee will be channeled to Animal Neighbours Project. Animal Neighbours Project also has a small booth where you can find out more about their initiative.

Bonet Kita | 5-6 July | Tapak Penjaja PUJ3, Puncak Jalil | 7pm-12am | Free public event

Bonet Kita is a chill, car boot-style market where you can find secondhand treasures, local crafts, collectibles, and food. Starting July, Bonet Kita will be a weekly event every Saturday and Sunday. Entry is free and open to all. They also welcome more vendors to join.

Cafe Cherry: Cherry Bomb Turns 2 | 6 July | BED Market Lane @ TRX | 2pm-6pm | Ticketed event

Cherry Bomb, the all-girl electronic group, is celebrating their second birthday with a big bash at BED Market Lane at The Exchange TRX. Expect girl-powered beats, signature Cherry Bomb sass, and lots of espresso martinis while the girls man the deck. Get your tickets here.

Table Lamp Concert: Mando Pop | 6 July | Jaotim | 9pm onwards | RM80/pax

This Sunday, it’s your chance to belt out Mando Pop tunes together with singers Gary Chee and Yixin at Jaotim. The night covers the pop, R&B, and soul genres. To get tickets, head over to Jaotim’s official website here.

KL Stand Up | 9 July | KL Comedy Corner | 9pm | RM30/solo, RM50/couple

Celebrate reaching the mid-year with a good laugh along with rising stars and seasoned pros in the comedy scene on 9 July. It’s a chance to catch raw, unfiltered comedy for one-night only with a group of friends or with a date. To get tickets before it runs out, head over to Peatix here.

