A Selfless Act: Kind Couple Rescues Helpless Cat Stranded On Busy Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cats are naturally curious and mischievous creatures. It’s common to see them wandering near roads and putting themselves in dangerous situations without realising it.

While many road users would usually slow down and swerve to avoid them, some are willing to go the extra mile.

Just like a couple who recently took to Tiktok to share their experience rescuing a cat stranded in the middle of a highway.

In the video shared by @nurainrdzuan, she and her husband stopped mid-journey after noticing a black and white cat lying helplessly on the opposite side of a busy road where cars were speeding by.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nurainrdzuan/video/7521544005272767752

Her husband can be seen waiting patiently for the traffic to clear before carefully crossing to the other side. After climbing over the road divider, he gently picked up the frightened cat and brought it back to their car.

Upon reaching the vehicle, the poor cat appeared to have a minor nosebleed which was visible in the video.

Nur Ain later revealed in the comments that it had also been shivering, possibly out of fear and shock after the stressful incident.

To ensure its safety, the kind-hearted couple decided to bring the feline home to care for it.

Initially, it didn’t look like the cat had any serious injuries. However, after it was taken to a vet, it was suspected of having a fractured bone and possible internal bleeding, as explained in a follow-up video.

In the video, the vet gave the cat a few injections and prescribed medication for its nerves and to reduce inflammation.

@nurainrdzuan penjelasan dari doktor 🥺 terima kasih apakkk @SIDEMIRROR cepat selamatkan adik tuah 🥺 doakan adik tuah cepat sembuh ya semua 🥹🥹 jgn risau ada baki donate sy pakai utk kegunaan si kecik ni 🥰🥰 ♬ original sound – Nrain_ – Nrain_

According to Nur Ain, the treatment costs were covered by donations from concerned Tiktok users.

Thanks to the couple’s quick actions and the generosity of people online, the cat has a high chance of recovery.

Looking into the comments section, many netizens praised the couple’s kindness and selflessness. Some left encouraging comments, wishing the cat a speedy recovery. Others also expressed their gratitude for the couple’s rescue efforts and prayed for their well-being.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.