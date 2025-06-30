Woman Finds Random Car Blocking Her Gate During Friday Prayers – Malaysians Condemn The Irresponsibility

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Imagine stepping out of your house and finding a random car parked in front, blocking your way out. What would you do?

That was exactly the case for a woman in a now-viral video on Tiktok.

In the video recorded and shared by the woman, she showed a gold Toyota Vios parked irresponsibly right in front of her house gate, without the driver and any contact number in sight.

https://www.tiktok.com/@homewithmichelle6/video/7520500095108926728

The incident is believed to have taken place during Friday prayers.

Frustrated by the situation, she expressed her disbelief in the video caption, saying she couldn’t understand how people could park so irresponsibly.

“What if something happens and I need to get out but couldn’t? Who am I supposed to call to remove the car?” She wrote, highlighting the danger and inconvenience caused.

She also wrote that she understood if the driver needed to park temporarily during Friday prayers, but at least, they should’ve left a contact number and parked properly.

“Don’t park like you own the road,” she added.

According to her, the driver returned after finishing prayers and drove off without saying a word.

The video has since gained attention among Tiktok users, with most sympathised with her frustration.

A netizen said it’s good that the person went for prayers, but that doesn’t mean they can park however they like.

Some even apologised on the driver’s behalf, saying they were embarrassed by such behaviour.

Another netizen also pointed out that causing inconvenience to others defeats the purpose of going for prayers in the first place.

Have you ever experienced a situation like this? How did you handle it?

