Say Aloha To Cuteness: Lilo & Stitch Merch You’ll Want To Hug & Flaunt

The Lilo & Stitch craze is still going strong after the release of the live action movie. While some parts of the story has changed, the nostalgic elements from the animated version still lingers on.

If you’re looking for more Lilo & Stitch merchandise or as a gift to your loved ones, here are some items to look for before it runs out of stock!

Stitch soft toys and more

Stitch Taiyaki soft toy Disney Stitch Medical Backpack Case

There are plenty of Stitch soft toys, including Lilo’s rag doll, Scrump, in Toys R Us. The soft toys are available in HUGE sizes as well as the regular-sized toys. The collection extends to Stitch-themed Monopoly sets, lamps, and digital clocks. Check out the collection here.

Stitch accessories

The special Miniso Lilo & Stitch pop-up may be over but the items can still be found in stores.

Over in Miniso physical stores, there are loads of Stitch merchandise from fun bottles to jangly and sparkly keychains. The Stitch craze has also spilled over to blind box formats featuring Stitch in various poses and clothes.

Want something more practical? There are Stitch combs, hair ties, soft and furry handbags, sleeping eye masks, and more.

Montigo’s Disney Stitch collection

Stitch’s vibrant energy is reflected on Montigo’s latest Disney Stitch bottle collection. Available in Aloha Blue and Ohana Pink, the collection covers Montigo’s Ace and Sense collection.

The Stitch & Scrump Exclusive Set includes limited-edition items such as the Ace Bottle Mega, non-slip Boot Mega, a bottle bag, keychain, boat charm set, Stitch exclusive font engraving, and a Disney Stitch gift box. Check out the Disney Stitch collection here.

Typo x Lilo & Stitch collection

Lilo & Stitch Shaped Reed Diffuser Lilo & Stitch X Feed Me Bowl

Typo offers a more grown up version of the Lilo & Stitch merchandise, ranging from reed diffusers, noodle bowls, notebooks, and candles. The collection includes drink wares, pens, snow globes, and socks!

Lego Disney Stitch 43249

Lego Stitch 43249

The Lego Disney Stitch features the lovable character in an orange Hawaiian shirt while holding an ice cream cone. The complete figure stands at 20cm tall with moveable ears and head. The Stitch Lego set is suitable for anyone aged 9 and above.

Adidas Disney Lilo & Stitch T-Shirt set

Adidas Disney Lilo & Stitch T-Shirt set.

Families get to deck their children out in a complete Lilo & Stitch-themed t-shirt and shorts set from Adidas. Adidas also has matching backpacks, caps, slippers, and socks to complete the ensemble.

Lilo & Stitch Watsons Club Member Card

Watsons is offering a limtied-edition Lilo & Stitch member card for RM22* with free RM5 worth of points upon activation, while stocks last.

Stitch Fluffy Cosmetic Pouch Stitch Moisturizing Lip Balm

Aside from the card, Watsons sells Stitch hair claw clips, hairbrushes, headbands, cosmetic pouches, furry pouches, portable pocket mirrors, quick drying towel, and even lip balms.

OCBC Stitch Debit Card

OCBC Stitch debit card.

OCBC Malaysia introduced Malaysia’s first-ever Disney-themed debit card. It’s available to customers who open or hold an OCBC 360 Account or OCBC 360 Account-i.

Those who apply through the OCBC Malaysia Mobile Banking app will also receive a RM30 Welcome Cash Reward and stand to earn up to RM45 in Touch n’Go eWallet Reload PINs when they deposit, pay, and spend each month for three consecutive months.

As always, do check with the bank for the latest perks and terms and conditions before applying for a card.

