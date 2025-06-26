From Bidor To The Bar: How A Small-Town Girl Conquered KL’s Nightlife Scene

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Phan Pui Shan doesn’t look like your typical bartender.

At 3 AM on a Saturday, she works with laser focus behind the bar at W Kuala Lumpur’s Wet Deck.

Despite the chaos of DJs and party-goers surrounding her, her serious expression remains unwavering as the Petronas Twin Towers glitter in the background.

But ask her about her signature “Narco-Co” cocktail—a wild mix of brandy, vanilla, passion fruit, orange, and red wine that’s part sangria, part New York sour—and her face lights up.

I look serious when I’m busy, but there’s so much fun behind the bar. Talking to guests, seeing people come to the party, feeling their joy—that’s what I love.

From Bar Intern to Assistant Manager in Record Time

It’s a long way from where she started.

Four years slinging beers in a local bar, then three years studying hospitality management at TARC.

Speaking to TRP, the 26-year-old from Bidor, Perak, said she came to the W Hotel as an intern.

But when they were short on bartenders, someone asked her to give it a shot.

I never expected to become full-time. My mom keeps asking why I have to work as a bartender, coming home at 1 or 2 am. But I enjoy it.

The youngest of four siblings, Phan has climbed from mixologist to assistant manager, working brutal 12-hour shifts that stretch from 2 pm to closing—anywhere from 1 am on weekdays to 4 am on weekends.

The hardest part?

Creating cocktails. You need more experience for signature drinks.

Building Genuine Friendships Behind the Bar

But she’s found her groove. Customers constantly want selfies with her, especially female guests who’ve become genuine friends.

“We even go out for drinks together,” she laughs.

Sometimes the job requires drinking when guests buy rounds for the staff—an occupational hazard in the hospitality game.

Her personal taste runs simpler than her creations: whisky or brandy, straight up.

“Not cocktails—easier to get tipsy,” she grins. When friends throw parties, she’s automatically the designated drink coordinator.

Big Dreams Beyond Competition Nerves

Despite her success, Phan stays humble. She’s never entered bartending competitions because she gets shy explaining her creations to judges.

But her dreams are bigger than her nerves: opening her own bar where she can propose custom cocktails to customers who want something off-menu.

Her advice for young women eyeing the bartending world?

Stay strong and put aside the gender factor. Don’t expect special privileges because you’re a lady.

Between the house and techno beats that define W Hotel’s soundtrack, Phan has found her rhythm.

Every month brings new international DJs, new faces, and new stories.

And somewhere in the controlled chaos of glass-washing, drink-mixing, and crowd-pleasing, a small-town girl has carved out her own slice of KL’s nightlife scene.

