Woman Praises EPF Staff For Their Good Service, Malaysians Chime in

Receiving good customer service while handling official matters at government offices can always make someone’s day better.

In a time when public service experiences often draw complaints, a Malaysian woman’s recent post on social media is turning heads for the right reasons.

In the post that went viral on Threads, the woman shared about her good experiences while visiting the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF) branches across Malaysia.

She started by asking “What are the requirements to be an EPF staff?” Not because she was upset, but because she was genuinely impressed.

Based on her visits to EPF branches, she shared that all the staff she encountered were kind, polite and communicated with her professionally.

Considering that EPF is responsible for handling important matters like withdrawals, account updates and retirement planning, having staff who are professional and approachable makes the process easier for everyone.

Turns out, she wasn’t the only one feeling that way. Her random compliment saw many others sharing their pleasant experiences with EPF staff.

One user claimed to be a former EPF staff member and said that the company invests a lot in training their employees, ensuring all of them are well equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve customers.

Another user who allegedly has a family member working in the company, shared that they take customer service very seriously, with strict rules that ensure customer waiting time don’t exceed a certain limit.

Another satisfied customer also shared that she had once taken a half-day leave to handle matters at EPF but to her surprise, everything was settled in just about three minutes.

“I was in disbelief and impressed by that,” she added, while thanking the staff for their efficient service.

Even someone claiming to be an intern at EPF stepped in, sharing that the employees are punctual with their working hours as they start and end their shift on time.

In the middle of all the positive feedback, one user took the opportunity to urge other government departments to take note.

