The Truth About Malaysia’s Sewerage Charges

Ever wondered where your wastewater goes after you flush or wash up? While it vanishes from sight, managing it is no small feat – and in Malaysia, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) is the national company keeping things clean behind the scenes.

But what exactly are you paying for when that sewerage bill arrives?

Two Types of Systems, Two Kinds of Bills

Malaysia has two main sewerage setups:

Connected Sewerage Systems : Homes linked to IWK’s underground network send wastewater straight to regional treatment plants. These households are billed every six months for collection, treatment, and maintenance.



: Homes linked to IWK’s underground network send wastewater straight to regional treatment plants. These households are billed for collection, treatment, and maintenance. Septic Tanks (Individual or Communal): Homes not connected to the main system rely on tanks that need desludging about once every two years. These aren’t billed regularly – only when the service is requested, with a one-time fee charged for each desludging.

What Your Bill Covers

For connected systems, your payment supports:

9,133 treatment plants and pumping stations



treatment plants and pumping stations Around 22,000 km of sewerage pipelines



of sewerage pipelines A Connected Population Equivalent (cPE) of 32 million



24/7 monitoring, upgrades, repairs, and compliance with environmental standards

Although much of this happens out of sight, it’s critical. Without proper sewerage treatment, wastewater could pollute rivers, harm public health, and damage the environment.

Why Did Charges Go Up?

For nearly three decades, IWK didn’t touch its rates. But rising operational costs, expanding service coverage, and growing demand meant a change was overdue. The government revised sewerage tariffs in late 2022 and early 2023 to reflect this.

Here’s a breakdown of where your money goes:

Even with the revised rates, customers still pay less than the actual cost. For example, maintaining a connected home costs about RM17/month, but many households pay between RM4.09 and RM12.32/month.

Similarly, desludging an individual septic tank costs IWK RM430 (based on an average desludging volume of 1.7m³ and a unit cost of RM263 per m³) , yet customers are only charged RM192.

Why It Matters

IWK’s work might be invisible, but its impact is massive. Your sewerage bill supports a national system that keeps communities safe, rivers clean, and public health intact.

Imagine a future where IWK can no longer operate efficiently – where sewage treatment plants fail, leading to polluted rivers, health hazards, and environmental impacts.

So next time you get your sewerage bill, remember – you’re not just paying for what goes down the drain. You’re investing in a cleaner, safer Malaysia.

