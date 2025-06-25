A Woman On Threads Wants To Retake SPM – Here’s What Malaysians Think

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Would you go back and retake your SPM if you had the chance?

That’s the question a 28-year-old woman posed on Threads after sharing that she’s been seriously considering it.

In a now-viral post, she revealed that she wasn’t proud of her SPM results from 2014, mostly C’s, a B+ for Science, and a fail in Arabic. Bahasa Melayu and Sejarah? Just C+.

Now married and childless, she said the thought of retaking SPM came to her recently. Her reasons? To improve her job opportunities and, interestingly, to raise smart children in the future.

Her post sparked plenty of discussion online and Malaysians had a lot to say.

“Don’t retake, get a diploma instead” was the most common advice. Many pointed out that she passed the core subjects, so instead of going backwards, she could move forward with a diploma or vocational training.

Some were more skeptical about her motivation.

There were those who said if she wanted smart kids, she should focus on their education, not hers.

Others encouraged her to explore skills-based certifications instead like sewing, barbering, or culinary arts since practical talents are highly valued today.

One user also raised a valid point that SPM has changed a lot since 2014.

Still, the post opened up a meaningful conversation not just about grades, but about personal growth, second chances, and what it really means to prepare for the future.

So… if you were in her shoes, would you retake the exam?

