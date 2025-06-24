Is My Chemical Romance Returning To Malaysia? Fans Spot Mysterious Billboard Message In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian fans of the emo rock band, My Chemical Romance (MCR) are buzzing with excitement after a Tiktok user captured a mysterious cryptic video that appeared on a digital billboard in the heart of Bukit Bintang.

In the video, the billboard screen above the Mcdonald’s outlet flashed a black background with the words “Malaysia, are you okay?” with an image of a rose, an iconic symbol closely related to the band, having appeared on their merchandise and music videos.

The phrase is believed to be a reference to MCR’s 2004 hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” which have fueled speculations among fans that the band might be hinting a performance in Malaysia soon.

A similar mysterious display was also spotted on a digital billboard at the side of a road in Bangsar.

Who is MCR?

My Chemical Romance, also known as MCR, is an American emo and punk rock band formed in 2001 and rose to fame in mid-2000s with hits like “Helena,” “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

The last time the band visited Malaysia was back in 2007 as part of their “The Black Parade Tour” at Stadium Merdeka where they performed in front of thousands of fans.

After a glorious journey together, the band went on a six-year hiatus in 2013 before reuniting in 2019.

Ever since then, Malaysian fans have been manifesting for their return. A hope that felt unlikely until they saw the teaser videos on Bukit Bintang and Bangsar digital billboards.

The videos have sparked hopeful excitement among fans, with some saying “Don’t play with our hearts,” as they’ve been waiting for this moment for years. Others however, remain doubtful, suggesting that it could just be a tribute concert and not the real thing.

However, with MCR preparing for the North and South America tours, the possibility of additional international stops, including Malaysia, can’t be ruled out.

Adding to the speculation, Warner Music Malaysia has also been randomly sharing nostalgic throwbacks of MCR songs on their Instagram.

So what do you think? Is My Chemical Romance really coming back to Malaysia? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Instagram/warnermusicmalaysia

