Entrepreneur “Kieda Crepe” Shares Her Oral Herpes Diagnosis – Doctor On Twitter Weighs In

Oral herpes recently became a trending topic on Malaysian social media after local entrepreneur Khalieda Yusra, better known as Kieda Crepe, revealed in a video that she had contracted the virus.

In the video, Kieda is seen visiting a clinic with her husband after noticing blisters and unusual growths on her lips. The attending doctor confirmed it was indeed herpes. Kieda then jokingly blamed her husband for passing the virus to her.

Photo: Facebook / Khalieda Yusra

“I knew it! His private part is smelly. This happened because of his mouth, right? Because we kissed?” she quipped.

The doctor went on to explain the nature of the herpes virus, offered prevention tips, and prescribed her an antiviral cream.

While Kieda may have intended to raise awareness, many netizens felt the jokes were in poor taste, as her core business was selling food.

Everything You Need to Know About Oral Herpes

As the topic continued trending, a doctor on Twitter, Dr Samhan, stepped in to provide further clarity.

In his post, he urged the public not to immediately blame their partners, noting that oral herpes, also known as herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) can be transmitted through various non-sexual means.

According to Dr Samhan, HSV-1 is highly contagious and many people may carry it without even knowing. In some cases, it’s contracted in childhood through non-sexual contact, such as kissing family members or sharing utensils, towels, or cups.

“Doktor… saya kena herpes sebab telor suami masam?” 😳



Bunyi pelik, tapi jangan cepat salahkan pasangan.



Jangkitan ni boleh datang dari banyak punca. — Dr Samhan (@DoktorSamhan) June 22, 2025

He described the virus as being “dormant” or inactive, only becoming active when a person’s immune system is weakened such as during times of stress, fever, or menstruation.

How Does Oral Herpes Spread?

Through kissing, even without visible sores

Through oral sex with an infected individual

By sharing personal items such as lip balm, spoons, or straws

By touching an infected area and then touching your mouth

Signs You Might Have It

Dr Samhan explained that oral herpes symptoms may include:

Small blisters or growths around the lips

Itching or a burning sensation at the affected area

Mild fever

General fatigue or weakness

“Oral herpes spreads easily sometimes without you even realizing it. Practice good hygiene, avoid sharing personal items, and always pay attention to any changes in your body.”

He ended his post with a reminder that it is better to be safe than sorry.

