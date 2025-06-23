Cikgu Stefanus Lucas Wins 2025 RISE Educator Award For Empowering Special Needs Students Through Music

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cikgu Stefanus Lucas from SK Pendidikan Khas (P) Kota Kinabalu has been named the 2025 RISE Educator Award winner, earning RM5,000 for himself and a RM50,000 grant for his school.

Presented by Taylor’s College and its student engagement arm, The Risers, the award recognises his pioneering use of music to empower students with special needs.

The award was announced at the RISE Educator Conference 2025, themed “Impactful Teaching, Purposeful Learning”. The event featured a keynote by Puan Fadzliaton Zainudin, Deputy Director of the Educational Resources and Technology Division, Ministry of Education.

Taylor’s College has consistently championed quality education by recognising and supporting the incredible efforts of educators on the ground. The RISE Educator Award highlights how real change often starts with small, consistent acts of care and dedication… a platform that fosters collaboration, inspires innovation, and uplifts our schools and communities. Puan Fadzliaton Zainudin, Deputy Director of the Educational Resources and Technology Division, Ministry of Education.

A passionate advocate for inclusive education, Cikgu Stefanus has created a specialised music room and formed a student boy band using minimal resources. His students — many of whom are visually or hearing impaired — now have a platform to perform, express themselves, and grow in confidence.

His future vision includes forming Sabah’s first student ensemble that blends traditional and modern instruments, and creating a music space tailored for deaf learners.

To many, music may seem like a luxury — but to my students, it is a lifeline. I started with almost nothing — just a belief that music could change lives. This award is more than recognition; it’s a reminder that inclusion is possible, and that our students deserve every opportunity to be seen, heard, and celebrated. Cikgu Stefanus.

The school’s headmaster Muhammad Hamka Eallie praised Stefanus’s impact: “He doesn’t see their disabilities — he sees their potential. He’s transformed the way our school views learning, inclusion, and what it means to empower every child.”

This year’s award received over 1,000 nominations and 65,000 public votes, reflecting the public’s deep appreciation for transformative educators. Ten finalists were shortlisted, and public voting (25%) was combined with jury evaluations (75%) to determine the final winner.

(Taylor’s College)

The judging panel included key figures from the Ministry of Education, Taylor’s College, Teach For Malaysia, and last year’s award recipient, Shawn Stanly Anthony Dass. They assessed impact, creativity, and sustainability.

Alongside Stefanus, four other finalists each received RM1,000, while their schools were awarded RM10,000 to enhance learning environments.

(Taylor’s College)

These educators don’t wait for ideal conditions – they create opportunities with what they have. What drives them isn’t just innovation, but deep purpose and belief in their students… RISE is more than a celebration – it is a commitment to uplift and invest in educators who are changing lives. Josephine Tan, Campus Director of Taylor’s College.

To date, the RISE Educator Award has supported 18 educators and channelled over RM200,000 in grants. The 2025 edition was made possible through collaborations with the Ministry of Education, Teach For Malaysia, and the Perdana Fellows Alumni Association.

For more information on the RISE Educator Award, go here.

