[Watch] [Photos] When 1664 Met CLOT: A Weekend That Redefined Cool In KL

There’s something magical about watching a brand partnership come to life exactly as it should.

Last weekend, 1664 and CLOT’s Bon Appétit-lah celebration at TRX’s Raintree Plaza was one of those rare moments where everything just clicked – and the nearly 6,800 people who showed up seemed to feel it too.

Walking into the plaza, you immediately knew this wasn’t going to be another forgettable brand event.

The massive circular LED installation hung suspended above the crowd like a beacon, casting that signature 1664 blue glow across faces that were genuinely lit up with excitement.

Against KL’s glittering skyline, it felt like the city had gained a new landmark, even if just for the weekend.

When Production Meets Purpose

What was striking at first wasn’t just the scale, though the photos certainly capture the impressive setup; it was how naturally everything flowed together.

The stage didn’t dominate the space; it invited people in while the branding felt intentional rather than overwhelming, creating this cohesive world where French elegance met street culture authenticity.

You could see it in how people moved through the space.

Groups of friends discovering new corners, couples finding perfect photo spots that didn’t feel forced, and strangers bonding over shared appreciation for the limited-edition pieces.

The crowd itself became part of the experience, with each person contributing to the energy rather than merely consuming it.

A Collaboration That Actually Made Sense

CLOT’s influence was everywhere, but never in a way that felt heavy-handed. The streetwear aesthetic naturally flowed through the evening – vintage caps catching the stage lights, oversized silhouettes creating interesting shadows, and that effortless style that both brands understand so well.

The merchandise area buzzed with genuine interest throughout both nights.

People weren’t just grabbing freebies; they were examining pieces, discussing the design details, appreciating the thoughtful way two distinct brand languages had been merged into something fresh.

Those ceramic tumblers? They became instant conversation starters, beautiful enough that you’d actually want to use them at home.

Throughout both nights, 1664 and 1664 Brut flowed freely – served both in bottles and on draft – ensuring that the French brewing heritage remained at the heart of every toast, every conversation, and every moment of connection that made this collaboration so memorable.

Two Nights, Two Different Energies

Friday evening with the German DJ duo Mat.Joe felt like a sophisticated dinner party that gradually transformed into something more dynamic.

The crowd built organically, conversations flowing as easily as the beer, everyone settling into the weekend’s rhythm.

You can see it in the photos – relaxed smiles, natural poses, people genuinely enjoying themselves without trying too hard.

Saturday brought a different intensity altogether.

When Taiwanese singer Nick Chou took the stage, the entire plaza seemed to pulse with shared energy.

It was festival energy contained within the heart of KL’s business district.

Beyond the Beer

The East-meets-French food concept proved that attention to detail extends beyond the main event.

From luxurious shrimp ramen topped with vibrant orange roe to artisanal sandwiches featuring fresh cucumber, pickled radish, and premium cuts on perfectly golden brioche – every dish told the story of two cultures meeting in delicious harmony.

Watching people genuinely excited about fusion dishes, taking time to savour flavours rather than just grabbing whatever was available, reinforced that this was about creating a complete cultural experience.

Every element supported the others – the food complemented the drinks, the music enhanced the atmosphere, and the merchandise felt like natural extensions of the evening rather than afterthoughts.

Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said the response to Bon Appétit-lah this year has been phenomenal.

Our collaboration with CLOT brought a fresh dimension to how people experience beer culture in Malaysia, blending French brewing heritage with street-smart edge in ways that resonated deeply with our audience.

The Story Continues

The 1664 Blue Hour is now making its way to 30 outlets nationwide through June and July, bringing pieces of the weekend’s magic to a wider audience.

Those coveted CLOT collaboration pieces and ceramic tumblers are still available with 1664 purchases – tangible reminders of a weekend when everything came together perfectly.

This collaboration shows what’s possible when brands stop playing it safe and start creating genuine cultural moments.

1664 and CLOT didn’t just throw a party – they crafted an experience that people will remember, talk about, and want to be part of again.

All activities for non-Muslims aged 21 and above. Celebrate responsibly – the memories are worth remembering clearly.

