Listerine Swish & Snap Campaign Aims To Improve Our Oral Health Routine

Listerine, the number 1 mouthwash brand in Malaysia, together with Watsons Malaysia launched the Swish & Snap campaign yesterday to encourage more Malaysians to better care for their oral health.

Listerine prides itself in being science-backed; having more than 135 years of clinical studies and scientific support with clinically-proven essential oils at the core of its formulations to get rid of plaques and bacteria left behind in hard-to-reach places from teeth brushing.

Studies showed that using Listerine Total Care twice a day for 30 seconds delivers up to 5x more cleaning power compared to brushing and flossing alone.

The Swish & Snap campaign is designed to shift public perception of mouthwash from an occasional use item to making it an essential part of a daily 3-step oral care routine that includes brushing and flossing.

This year, we are excited to be able to partner with Watsons Malaysia again to bring the Swish & Snap campaign to all Malaysians, for an in-depth understanding of the science behind why adding mouthwash is essential to our daily oral care routines. Frances Anne Velante, Head of Marketing for Listerine Malaysia & Singapore.

The Swish & Snap campaign features three activation zones where guests could see for themselves how well the mouthwash worked to eliminate leftover plaque and more.

Dr Kayla Yeh & Jenn Chia

The activation zones are broken into:

Science Zone & Plaque Check: This is where guests are given a plaque detector so they can see where the plaque are sitting on their teeth and gums.

Swish & Snap Zone: Here, guests can experience the power of Listerine firsthand. They’ll be provided with a small cup of mouthwash to try by the sinks. After using the mouthwash, they can head over to the Snap Zone to get a smile-worthy picture of themselves.

Redemption Corner: Guests who complete the journey and collected stamps from each station are able to redeem gifts from Listerine.

In an effort to drive public health education, dentist Dr Kayla Teh and longtime fan of Listerine, Jenn Chia, shared a fresh, relatable, and educational conversation about good oral health habits.

Dr Kayla shared how to brush our teeth correctly. She recommended using a soft-head toothbrush because hard-head toothbrush could cause more damage or injure the teeth enamel and gums.

Instead of the usual sideways or up-and-down brushing movements, Dr Kayla said cleaning each tooth in circular motion ensures thorough and better cleaning.

To clean the gum line, hold the toothbrush at a 45 degree angle against the gumline and gently massage the area in small, circular motions before flicking upwards away from the gums.

Once that’s done, the final step of the teethbrushing routine is to gargle mouthwash for around 30 seconds to flush out the remaining plaque. Dr Kayla reminded everyone not to rinse the mouth with water after spitting out the mouthwash.

The session also emphasised how Listerine’s clinically-proven essential oils in its formulation could reach bacteria, especially the ones that cause bad breath.

The public is invited to explore the Swish & Snap experience for #HealthySmiles with Listerine in front of Watsons at The Exchange TRX from 23 to 29 June 2025.

For more information, follow Listerine Malaysia online and join the movement with #ListerineSwishAndSnap.

