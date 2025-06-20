June Weekend Sorted: Fun Plans & Cool New Hobbies To Try

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend’s the perfect excuse to carve out some me-time or catch up with your favourite people. Round up the gang for a stroll through bustling markets, a chill day with nature, or maybe even a dance session to shake off the week — whatever feels good.

Here are some exciting things over the weekend to check out:

Weekend at Central Market | 20-22 June | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free public event

There’ll be over 80 vendors at the market this weekend. As always, the day is kept lively with public performances, DJ sessions, and even open mic sessions.

Celebrate World Environment Day @ Taman Tugu | 21 June | Taman Tugu | 8am-2pm | Free public event

This Saturday, Taman Tugu and Yayasan Hasanah are co-organising ‘’Celebrate World Environment Day @ Taman Tugu’’ following the theme of ‘’Beat Plastic Pollution.” The special event aims to inspire everyone to take simple, actionable steps to reduce their plastic usage in their daily lives.

As a start, the event encourages the Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) initiative to reduce single-use plastics. There’ll be engaging family-friendly activities such as interactive booths, eco-workshops, sharing sessions, live performances, kids activities, and much more. Visitors who bring their own containers on that day can get a free gift too!

For more information and updates, do follow their Instagram and Facebook: @friendsoftamantugu & @yayasan_hasanah

Brunch Meets Beats | 21 June | The Lemon Tree Tropicana, PJ | 3pm onwards | Free public event

Want to join a coffee rave? This Saturday, there’s a party starting at 3pm. Guests get to let loose while enjoying tasty pastries and drinks (yes, coffee is available!). DJs Julian, Sean, Dirty Bit, Ric, Aaron.V, and Winson will keep the cool beats going while you mingle, dance, and sing to your hearts’ content.

Colours of Passion | 21 June | Auditorium Bandaraya KL | 8pm onwards | Ticketed event

Colours of Passion features the Siam Sinfonietta, conducted by Thai National Artist Maestro Somtow Sucharitkul. It’’s a night where music meets power and energy. Malaysia’s own talent, Sha Kah Yan, winner of the 2024 Euroasia Competition and Siam Sinfonietta Concerto Prize, will be taking center stage. The general admission by donation is RM180*. To get your tickets, head over to Euro Asia Festival’s official website here.

Copy & Paste | 21 June | Runcit TTDI | 9pm onwards | Free public event

Grab your twin and stand a chance to win at the doppelganger competition at Runcit TTDI. Participants get to disguise and dress up in wigs, shades, and more to complete the twin transformation. Those who match each other get free shots while the best dressed pair gets a bottle of Chivas. To RSVP, contact 016-2241828.

Hello Sunday Market | 22 June | REXKL | 12pm-8pm | Free public event

Embark on another round of retail therapy at the Hello Sunday Market this Sunday. While browsing and looking at pretty items, don’t forget to enjoy a delicious sip of coffee or two as well.

Argo Naga Dragon Boat Basic 14 Training | 28 June | Marina Putrajaya | 8am-11am | RM250 for 8-week programme

Argo Naga Dragon Boat is holding its Basic 14: 8 weeks programme for beginners who wish to learn and venture into a new sport. No experience is required because you’ll learn everything you need to know in seven training sessions.

Upon completing the training, everyone gets to celebrate their achievement on graduation day. A minimum attendance of four training sessions are required to graduate.

If you’re interested to pick up a new exhilarating hobby and forge new bonds, remember to register by filling the Form here.

For more info, send an email to argonagadragonboat@gmail.com.

