These New Speakers Want To Turn Your Backyard Into A Concert Venue

The music world just got a little louder—and a lot more portable. Sony’s dropping two new party starters into their ULT POWER SOUND lineup, and they’ve got global superstar Post Malone backing the beat.

Because apparently, when you’re trying to recreate that front-row festival feeling in your backyard, you need someone who knows a thing or two about massive crowds and even bigger sound.

“I’ve always wanted the music to feel personal, and this partnership with Sony is a chance to create something that brings people closer to the music in a real way,” Malone said about the collaboration.

This ULT POWER SOUND series is insane, everyone should really experience this.

The ULT Button: Your Portal to Arena Sound

The ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 aren’t just speakers—they’re portable sound systems with serious attitude.

Both come equipped with that magic ULT button, which Sony promises will make you feel like you’ve “dived into the front row of the arena.”

The FIELD 5 goes full maximalist with two bass modes: ULT1 for those deep, soul-shaking lows, and ULT2 for punchy, in-your-face power.

The smaller FIELD 3 keeps things simple with one ULT setting that still packs enough punch to turn your living room into a venue.

The ULT FIELD 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker designed for easy carrying, featuring a stowable shoulder strap for added convenience. (Pix: Sony Malaysia)

Built for the Long Haul

What’s genuinely impressive is the endurance factor.

The FIELD 5 clocks in at 25 hours of battery life, while the FIELD 3 delivers 24 hours of non-stop sound.

That’s enough juice to soundtrack an entire weekend without hunting for outlets.

Add in IP66 and IP67 waterproof ratings, and these speakers are ready for pool parties, beach hangs, or that inevitable moment when someone spills a drink on your sound system.

The ULT FIELD 5 speaker provides a superior music experience with enhanced sound quality and deep bass. (Pix: Sony Malaysia)

Shoulder Straps, Party Lights, and Wireless Mics

The design philosophy is refreshingly honest: they aren’t trying to be invisible home audio.

They come with detachable shoulder straps and colour options (Black, Off White, and Forest Grey for the FIELD 3) that say “yes, I’m carrying a speaker, and yes, it’s going to be loud.”

The FIELD 5 even throws in 360° party lights because subtlety is apparently overrated.

For the karaoke enthusiasts, Sony’s also launching the ULTMIC1—a pair of wireless mics that connect seamlessly with the ULT series.

Because sometimes the music isn’t enough; sometimes you need to become the music.

This partnership with Malone feels less like celebrity endorsement and more like a natural fit.

The artist who blurred the lines between hip-hop, rock, and pop is backing speakers designed to blur the lines between indoor and outdoor, intimate and arena-sized sound experiences.

Green Packaging, Big Price Tags, Bigger Sound

The environmental angle is also worth noting—Sony has eliminated plastic packaging for these models, reflecting its commitment to reducing environmental impact.

It’s a small gesture, but one that shows they’re thinking beyond just the sound.

The ULT FIELD 3 and ULTMIC1 hit Malaysian stores immediately, priced at RM899 and RM799 respectively.

The bigger FIELD 5 arrives on 7 July for RM1,499.

Whether you’re planning beach parties, rooftop hangs, or want to annoy your neighbours in style, Sony’s betting these speakers will deliver that “massive bass, ultimate vibe” they’re promising.

In a world where everyone’s trying to recreate live music experiences at home, Sony’s approach is refreshingly direct: why settle for simulation when you can just turn up the volume?

