Huawei Introduces PC-Like MatePad Pro 12.2” & FreeBuds 6 For Work, Play, & Creativity

Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) Malaysia unveiled the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” (2025), the latest evolution of its flagship tablet series yesterday.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” (2025) is built to have PC-like capabilities in mind, perfect for business and professionals, designers, and creators to be productive on-the-go.

The tablet combines the power of a laptop, the portability of a tablet, and the precision of a creative tool in a single, streamlined device.

Images: Adeline Leong/TRP

Here are some key features of the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” (2025):

1. The Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display gives a paper-like surface, perfect for sketching and writing with the stylus. It also gives pro-level colour accuracy, a high 144 Hz refresh rate, 2.8k resolution, and HDR Vivid support.

2. The anti-glare nano-textured display, certified by TUV Rheinland and SGS for eye comfort, reduces 99% of ambient light interference. This makes working in different environments or lighting easier.

3. The Genius Huawei Glide Keyboard works seamlessly with the tablet and has a secure stylus storage slot.

4. Hidden stylus: the Huawei M-Pencil (3rd Gen) powered by NEARLINK.

5. Equipped with PC-level WPS Office (documents, presentations, spreadsheets etc).

GoPaint app comes with new brushes like realistic oil-painting brush and tapping on stylus for splatter effect. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

6. Equipped with Huawei Notes and GoPaint, featuring AI handwriting enhancement, pro-level brush tools, and frame-by-frame animation.

7. Smart Multi-Window and App Multiplier features so you can run multiple apps side-by-side, review multiple documents, or attend calls while referencing notes.

8. Live-Multitask interface so you can run up to three apps simultaneously.

9. Desktop-style keyboard shortcuts.

10. Battery: 10,100 mAh, full charge in 55 minutes to ensure smooth all-day usage.

Huawei also introduced its latest open-fit wireless earbuds, the Huawei FreeBuds 6, which promise premium sound quality, all-day comfort, and reliable performance.

The FreeBuds 6 is lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 4.9g, and fit naturally into a wide range of ear shapes, ensuring long-wearing comfort. The design, inspired by glistening water droplets, provides a refined, aerodynamic curve that sits naturally in the ear.

Tech-wise, the FreeBuds 6 boasts an upgraded 11mm dual-magnetic driver and Bass Turbo 2.0 tech which provides a fuller sound profile and users get to feel the beat without sealing off the ear canal.

The earbuds also supports lossless audio transmission of up to 2.3Mbps when paired with the Huawei Mate X6, powered by Huawei’s proprietary L2HC 4.0 codec.

Huawei FreeBuds 6 Available in black, purple, white

This enables 48 kHz/24-bit high-resolution playback, capturing fine textures in vocals and instruments and delivering studio-grade clarity wirelessly, a feature typically reserved for premium over-ear headphones. Think concert-like sound when you’re jogging or immersing in a podcast while cooking dinner.

Additionally, the FreeBuds 6 supports two-way silent calls in all scenarios, which eliminate background sounds in a 95dB high-noise environment. In other words, you can still hear your music or calls clearly in windy or noisy environments.

The earbuds offer up to 36 hours of music playback with the charging case, a full six hours more than the previous generation. A quick five-minute charge provides up to 2.5 hours of uninterrupted playback.

The Huawei FreeBuds 6 supports dual device connections so users can switch effortlessly between phones, tablets, and PCs.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2” (2025) is priced at RM3,599. It’s available for pre-order via Huawei Experience Stores, the Huawei Official Website, Huawei Official Store on Shopee, Huawei Flagship Store on Lazada, and the Huawei Official TikTok Shop.

Customers who place a RM50 deposit during the pre-order period will receive a rebate of up to RM200, along with exclusive free gifts worth up to RM2,045, including a complimentary Huawei M-Pencil (3rd Gen), Huawei Mouse, Huawei Backpack, Huawei SoundJoy, and PC-Level WPS.

Meanwhile, the Huawei FreeBuds 6 priced at RM699 is available in Purple, White, and Black. Starting from 24 June 2025, customers get to enjoy additional free gifts worth RM327 across all official Huawei stores, listed above.

For more information, latest updates, or promotions about Huawei, please visit the Huawei Official Website, the Huawei Official Facebook page, or Instagram.

