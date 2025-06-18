ELBA Malaysia Completes Home Solution With New Cleaning Range

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

ELBA, Malaysia’s trusted household name for home appliances, marked a pivotal milestone at the ELBA Dealer Convention 2025 yesterday with the unveiling of its most extensive range of home cleaning solutions to date.

At the heart of this expanded line-up are innovations in three essential categories: washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and dishwashers – which simplifies daily cleaning in modern households.

Building on trust as No. 1 Cooker Hoods brands in Malaysia, ELBA demonstrated how its expertise now extends across every corner of the home from major kitchen appliances such as built-in ovens and hobs to everyday essentials like rice cooker, hair dryers, water heaters, and fans.

ELBA Dealer Convention 2025 represents a defining moment in our brand’s journey. With nearly five decades in Malaysia, we’ve built our reputation on unwavering quality and reliability. Today’s event reaffirms our commitment to innovation while staying true to what Malaysian families need- practical solutions that feel familiar, yet refreshingly modern. Tok Sang Man, Managing Director of ELBA Malaysia.

Highlights at the event

The ELBA Dealer Convention 2025 signals its strategic expansion into a complete home solutions ecosystem.

Building on the success of its previous convention last year which featured its cooking and cooling range, this year’s convention introduces everyone to ELBA’s cleaning category.

Some highlights at the event include:

The Queluxe Series front-loading washer-dryers featuring PerfectDose automatic detergent dispensing, a clever SpaceSaver design to maximise capacity in compact frames, and a comprehensive Drum Clean+ self-cleaning function to ensure long-term hygiene.

The LavaWave Series front-loading washers featuring Silent DD Inverter technology for whisper-quiet operation, an enhanced UltraMax Door design for easy loaing, and Lava Steam for deep-cleaning and removes bacteria and allergens, as well as keeping clothes wrinkle-free.

The Elysian series top-loading washer featuring Ultra Stain Wash technology that intelligently adjusts water speed to suit different garment needs, Silent DD Inverter operation for peaceful homes, and Drum Hygiene self-cleaning functionality to keep everything fresh.

ELBA Queluxe washing machine. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

The AIRGlide Series cordless stick vacuum featuring advanced Dust Seal Filtration Technology, a generous 3.0L Insta Clean Hub to seal and transfer debris to the auto clean station without exposure to the environment, and a Motorised Power Brush that adapts seamlessly across floor surfaces.

The HYDRO Cleanse Series floor washer which boasts an extra-large dual water tank system, precision 3-edge cleaning brush to clean hard-to-reach corners, and advanced 360 degrees self-cleaning system. The standout Therma Jet 60 degrees Celsius hot air drying ensures the brush remains clean and ready for next use.

ELBA AirGlide series cordless stick vacuum. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

New dishwashers range that’s available in freestanding, built-in, or tabletop settings and can fit 16, 13, or 8 Place Settings respectively.

All three dishwasher types feature the revolutionary AutoDoor Technology to release hot air before the cleaning cycle is complete, AquaBeam UV sterilisation for maximum hygiene, and Fresh Air Storage capability to mantian tableware cleanliness and freshness for up to 168 hours.

The new range of ELBA household solutions will be available in stores from July 2025 onwards at ELBA authorised dealer retail stores nationwide.

