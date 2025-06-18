5 Must-Try Viral Foods In Malaysia Right Now

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

As we all know, our country is a foodie haven and Malaysians are often linked to viral food trends.

When something new goes viral, everyone wants to check it out. Some might even queue for hours to avoid missing out on the trend.

Have you fallen for any of these food trends?

There are all kinds of food out there. To make sure you don’t miss out, we have compiled a list of viral yummies for you to check out.

Mochi Cheesecake

For those who don’t know, mochi cheesecake is a type of dessert that combines the creamy texture of cheesecake with the soft and chewy texture of mochi. It is basically cheesecake wrapped by a layer of mochi dough.

The taste is a balance of sweet and tangy from the cheesecake paired with a slightly sweet chewiness of the mochi layering. It is quite unique and fun to eat. Have you tried it yet?

Photo: Tiktok/ @pokkudessert | @teahx97

Tiramisu

While scrolling through social media, you’ve likely came across pictures or videos of tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert that offers a balance of bitter and sweet.

The main ingredients in tiramisu are coffee-soaked biscuits, mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder.

This classic dessert has been around for a long time, but it is gaining popularity among Malaysians recently, appearing in coffee shops or even homemade businesses.

Matcha

When planning a hangout with your friends, there’s a high chance someone will suggest a matcha spot because it’s trending right now. Many people are drinking matcha these days.

This viral drink which often comes in the form of matcha latte, matcha lemonade and matcha smoothie, is popular for its unique taste; earthy, grassy, slightly bitter, savoury and a little touch of sweetness.

Sometimes it also comes in the form of desserts like mochi, ice cream, cakes, brownies or even tiramisu. Interesting right? You have to check it out.

Photo: Freepik

Popiah-O-Fish

In recent years, we have come across popiah Big Mac, which come from the idea of a spring roll filled with similar type of beef used in a Big Mac burger. You would think that’s already creative enough.

However, Malaysians’ creativity knows no bounds. Recently, a new kind of popiah has popped up again which is Popiah-O-Fish! This time, the popiah is filled with fish fillet, inspired by the famous Mcdonald’s Fillet-O-Fish.

You can enjoy the crunchiness of the popiah skin along with the tender fish filling, vegetables and just the right amount of sweet and savoury sauce in every bite.

@bestfoodmy First popiah o’fish in Malaysia!🎣 📍Surga Popeah @Danau Kota, infront of Bazaria Wangsa Maju, 26-28, 26-28, Jalan 1a/6, Taman Setapak Indah, 53300 Kuala Lumpur ⏰4pm – 12am (Closed on Monday) 📍Surga Popeah @Selayang, infront of Eco Shop Prima Selayang, Jalan PS 10, Taman Prima Selayang, 68100 Selayang, Selangor ⏰10am – 9pm (Closed on Monday) 🎥@Aisyah ♬ original sound – Best Food Malaysia – Best Food Malaysia

Crispy Chicken Tenders

You’ve probably seen them all over social media, crispy chicken tenders dipped in spicy sauce and comes with a side of fluffy bread or French fries. It is one of the most popular foods among Malaysians right now.

Why do so many people love crispy chicken tenders?

Have you ever been in that in-between moment, not too hungry, but not exactly full either but you want something to munch on? That’s the perfect moment for some crispy chicken tenders. They’re easy to eat and not too heavy.

Nowadays most stalls offer a variety of sauces to go with your chicken tenders, from cheesy and spicy, to garlic mayo, black pepper and even Korean-style spicy sauce. These will make your crispy chicken tenders taste even better.

Photo: Tiktok / @jielanasir

It’s interesting to see new food trends keep showing up every now and then. With all these delicious foods going viral, it’s hard to pick just one.

So, which one are you trying first?

