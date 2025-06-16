Simple Act Of Kindness: Aunty Refreshes Delivery Drivers’ Day With Cold Drinks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Parcel delivery drivers often have to work in unpredictable conditions due to the nature of their job.

Sometimes it’s the customers, sometimes it’s the weather.

Working under these conditions, it’s nice to have a refreshing break from time to time.

A heartwarming video from Tiktok recently went viral, showing an elderly lady giving a glass of cold drink to freshen up a parcel delivery driver’s day who was on duty in Shah Alam.

The video shared by the delivery driver herself (@roslina.rozman), started with the lady whom she refers to as “aunty,” standing at her house gate, already holding a glass of drink and a bottle of cold water in her hands.

And the drinks weren’t for herself.

It appeared that she had informed the delivery driver in advance about her intention to offer the drink and asked her to wait for a moment.

The woman straight away drank the water, clearly happy and thankful to receive such kindness after a long and tiring day working under the hot sun.

Despite being visibly thirsty, the delivery woman didn’t keep it all to herself. She also shared the drink with a man believed to be her husband, who works together with her in delivering parcels.

When the aunty realised there were actually two of them, she offered another glass but the lady politely declined, saying they could just share.

However, the aunty’s kindness didn’t stop there. She even gave the lady a bottle of cold water to take with her on her journey.

Although initially hesitant, the lady eventually accepted the bottle of water and thanked the aunty repeatedly.

According to the driver, that wasn’t the first time the aunty had offered her drinks, suggesting that she regularly delivers parcel in that area and is fortunate enough to have the aunty as one of her customers.

The woman also shared that the aunty’s act of kindness was inspired by her husband, who advised her to offer drinks to people working in the area.

It’s moments like these that remind us how a simple kind gesture like offering a cold drink can make someone’s long and tiring day a little bit better.

